×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Developing Story: How county assemblies are voting for the BBI Bill

By Betty Njeru and Mercy Asamba | February 23rd 2021 at 10:42:07 GMT +0300

It is all systems go as county assemblies across the country debate the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The  Bill has already surpassed the constitutional threshold of at least 24 counties. This means it will now move to the Senate and National Assembly whose voting is mainly ceremonial because whether they approve it or not, it will still end up at the referendum level here voters have the final say on its fate.

At least 21 counties are expected to debate the Bill today, in what is looking to be a ‘Super Tuesday’.

By 10.30am, Narok and Kakamega County assemblies had unanimously passed the BBI Bill, raising the number of counties that have voted yes to 28.

Read More

Bungoma, Nyeri, Murang’a, Machakos, Makueni, Nyamira, Nyandarua, Garissa, Kirinyaga, Kitui and Mombasa counties are the latest to pass the Bill.

Meru, Nakuru and Lamu counties have also joined the bandwagon.

Sixty-two Nakuru ward representatives voted Yes while 11 voted No. Three were absent during the session.  

In Murang’a, all 53 MCAs unanimously voted yes. Only three MCAs in Nyeri County Assembly voted against the bill.

Garissa County is the first Assembly to pass the Bill in the North Eastern Region. Speaking moments after the decision,  MCAs here urged their colleagues in remaining assemblies to follow their footsteps. All 50 MCAs voted yes.

Nyeri residents celebrated outside the county assembly moments after the MCAs passed the bill during a morning session that was largely peaceful.

Standard Digital has confirmed that Nakuru, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Mombasa and Garissa county assemblies are already debating the Bill. Earlier, the media was barred from covering proceedings at the Garissa County Assembly. 

Nakuru MCAs waiting to debate the BBI Bill on Tuesday 23, February 2021. [Kennedy Gachuhi, Standard]

In the Nyandarua County Assembly, the High Court upheld the impeachment of Speaker Ndegwa Wahome and declared him unfit to preside over the BBI Bill that is set to be tabled this morning. Deputy Speaker Zachary Njeru presided over the session. 

Those from Mombasa joined in chanting celebratory slogans, holding placards outside the Assembly grounds.

During the debate, Mombasa MCA Ibrahim Oyugi Omondi argued that “BBI is just like a beautiful girl that has just been born in a village where every man wants to be attached to.”

Governors Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Mwangi wa Iria (Murang’a) and Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru) have made their way to the respective assemblies ahead of the bill tabling.

Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria at the assembly’s chamber ahead of debating of the BBI Bill. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

There are indications that a majority of these 21 county assemblies will pass the Bill, helping it cruise past the 24 counties threshold required to proceed to Parliament.

So far, 28 county assemblies have passed the Bill with only one rejecting it.

Nairobi, Vihiga, Laikipia, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Busia, West Pokot, Trans Nzoia, Kajiado, Kisii, Samburu, Narok, Kakamega, Makueni, Murang’a, Bungoma, Nyeri, Machakos, Nyamira, Nyandarua, Garissa, Kirinyaga, Kitui, Mombasa, Meru, Nakuru and Lamu counties voted to pass the bill while Baringo voted to oppose it.

Meru MCAs debate the BBI Bill. [Edwin Gitonga, Standard]

This article is being updated as events unfold…

Related Topics
BBI bill County Assemblies Raila Odinga Referendum MCAs
Share this story
Previous article
Taxman misses target by Sh122b on weak economy
Next article
It’s still a dog’s life for security guards despite new industry law

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Raila-Kalonzo feud hots up
Raila-Kalonzo feud hots up

LATEST STORIES

Ronaldo and girlfriend’s Sh400,000 ‘scary-looking' cat escapes death
Ronaldo and girlfriend’s Sh400,000 ‘scary-looking' cat escapes death

CHECKPOINT

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

17 hours ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?
Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

19 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

1 month ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

1 month ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

THE STANDARD INSIDER

UAE’s foray into space: What does it mean?

UAE’s foray into space: What does it mean?

XN Iraki 5 hours ago
Kenya bleeds millions as Uganda goes slow on joint oil jetty plan

Kenya bleeds millions as Uganda goes slow on joint oil jetty plan

Macharia Kamau 6 hours ago
Kenya's economy showing signs of recovery

Kenya's economy showing signs of recovery

Dominic Omondi 7 hours ago
Coast does not need its own political party

Coast does not need its own political party

Suleiman Shahbal 15 hours ago

More stories

DP William Ruto ‘to stay in kitchen’ despite calls to quit

By Fred Kibor
DP William Ruto ‘to stay in kitchen’ despite calls to quit

Raila's hard tackle

By Moses Nyamori
Raila's hard tackle

Central free to lead, says Kenneth

By Boniface Gikandi
Central free to lead, says Kenneth

Season of ‘endorsements’ and repaying political debts

By Lucas Barasa
Season of ‘endorsements’ and repaying political debts

‘Super Tuesday’ for BBI as 21 counties vote on Bill

By Standard Team
‘Super Tuesday’ for BBI as 21 counties vote on Bill

Ruto allies claim State plans to starve his office of funds

By Moses Nyamori
Ruto allies claim State plans to starve his office of funds

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.