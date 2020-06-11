×
Not so fast, senators tell Jubilee as Parties tribunal suspends expulsion

By Jael Mboga | February 9th 2021 at 17:03:12 GMT +0300

Nominated senator Isaac Mwaura, one of the Jubilee leaders expelled on Monday. [Bonface Okendo, Standard]

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal has suspended the decision to expel some Jubilee nominated senators.

They are Isaac Mwaura, Mary Seneta, Falhada Dekow Iman, Naomi Jillo Waqo, Victor Prengei, Millicent Omanga and Christine Gona.

The leaders were axed on Monday over what the party called disciplinary violations.

They were expelled by the National Management Committee (NMC) after deliberating on the reports submitted by the Party Disciplinary Committee.

According to a statement signed by Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, the senators had appeared before the disciplinary committee last year and this year over insubordination and gross misconduct.

Read More

“The NMC in exercising its mandate as provided for under Article 7(2a) of the party constitution and relying on other enabling provisions of the same constitution has expelled the senators,” read the statement seen by Standard Digital.

But Mwaura filed a complaint at the parties tribunal as the rest filed theirs jointly. 

The PPDT chairperson, Desma Nungo, on Tuesday restrained the Registrar of Political Parties from removing the name of the senators from the Jubilee membership until the matter is heard and determined.

The cases will be mentioned on February 16 and 17.

"Pending hearing and determination of this application inter-parties this tribunal hereby stays any further implementation of Jubilee Party decision dated February 8 to expel the applicants from the party," the order says.

In its statement on Monday, the NMC said expulsions take effect immediately, adding that it had communicated the same to the Senate and the Registrar of Political Parties.

Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe had last week indicated President Uhuru Kenyatta will crack the whip on errant Jubilee Party (JP) members.

Murathe, a key ally of the president, also told Deputy President William Ruto to choose whether he wants to be in opposition or government.

He was categorical those who have consistently criticised the president, would serve as an example to the rest of the Tangatanga brigade.

Without giving specifics, Murathe said the disloyal JP MPs take Uhuru as a lame-duck president yet they do not know what is in store for them.

This comes as the Jubilee purge on members considered disloyal went on. The ruling Jubilee Party on Tuesday resolved to remove Senator Irungu Kang’ata as Majority Chief Whip in the Senate and replace him with Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi.

Secretary General Tuju announced that the party had arrived at a unanimous decision after considering a series of infractions which included breach of confidentiality.

“His biggest failure as far as leadership is concerned was discussing private matters with other parties. You don’t kiss and tell. It is that breach of confidentiality that has made his position untenable,” Tuju said.

Lawmaker lauds CBK move on credit bureau fee
Lawmaker lauds CBK move on credit bureau fee

Let PSG talk about Messi, says Koeman
Let PSG talk about Messi, says Koeman

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

5 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

18 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

21 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

22 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

The cane will not end indiscipline in schools

The cane will not end indiscipline in schools

Julie Masiga 17 hours ago
Raila: Uhuru will never betray me

Raila: Uhuru will never betray me

Harold Odhiambo and Kepher Otieno 17 hours ago
Ruto takes war with Uhuru to parliament

Ruto takes war with Uhuru to parliament

Jacob Ngetich and Moses Nyamori 17 hours ago
Puzzle of rising bills despite cheaper power sources

Puzzle of rising bills despite cheaper power sources

Macharia Kamau 17 hours ago

Iria loses bid to lift property freeze in Sh542m graft probe

By Paul Ogemba
Iria loses bid to lift property freeze in Sh542m graft probe

Kalonzo: Mzee Moi told me to work with Uhuru and Gideon for unity

By Stephen Nzioka
Kalonzo: Mzee Moi told me to work with Uhuru and Gideon for unity

Raila: Uhuru will never betray me

By Harold Odhiambo and Kepher Otieno
Raila: Uhuru will never betray me

Ruto takes war with Uhuru to parliament

By Jacob Ngetich and Moses Nyamori
Ruto takes war with Uhuru to parliament

Kidero, Magwanga differ in public over Homa Bay governor race

By James Omoro
Kidero, Magwanga differ in public over Homa Bay governor race

Raila, Nanok face off over BBI in church function

By Bakari Ang’ela and Lucas Ngasike
Raila, Nanok face off over BBI in church function

