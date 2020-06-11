×
Martha Karua: BBI is only after reversing power from people

By Mercy Asamba | February 4th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

 

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua has called on the political class to prioritise matters affecting Kenyans right now instead of the push for the Building Bridges Initiative report.

Speaking to KTN News on Wednesday, Karua called on the Government to lay more focus on improving the ailing sectors which include education and the healthcare system.

“Redirect efforts to fighting Covid-19, improving healthcare system and the education system,” she said, citing the recent report on student mass failure, majority of whom had resorted to study under trees, as evidence of the crippling sector.

“If KCPE was held today, then class eight candidates across all the counties would perform dismally. This is according to a report by the Kenya National Examinations Council,” she said.

According to Karua, those supporting the amendments in BBI were only after reversing power from Kenyans, unlike the 2010 Constitution that gives citizens the power.

“It is in the public domain that the President has been uncomfortable with the Constitution because it gives the power to the people,” she said.

She criticized the Uhuru Kenyatta-led government for disregarding court orders, saying that there was no guarantee that they will abide by the amended Constitution if BBI is passed.

“The Jubilee administration has failed to respect the Constitution and to implement it, even if we were to cede to amend it, there is no guarantee they would implement it,” she said.

The former minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs who has been on the record stating that the 2010 Constitution has vandalised, abused, cannibalised, and destroyed, called for the full implementation of the 2010 Constitution before further amendments are done.

On Monday, Karua led a civil society group, Linda Katiba, in launching a campaign to rally Kenyans to reject the BBI push for a referendum.

She vowed to oppose any move to amend the Constitution.

While unveiling of a website which Kenyans could sign in to reject the Constitution amendment drive, Karua called for the full implementation of the 2010 Constitution, arguing that it was still a good document and needed no adjustment.

She faulted the country's leaders for failing to implement the supreme law and actualise the aspirations of Kenyans as captured in the 2010 Constitution.

“Our Constitution is under a serious threat of being vandalised, abused, cannibalised, and destroyed before its full implementation and before Kenyans fully benefit from it,” she said.

According to Karua, the need for change the Constitution would only benefit a few and not everyone as it was being portrayed.

