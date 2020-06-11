×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Tangatanga MPs kept out of Sagana meetings

By Ndungu Gachane | January 29th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

 

President Uhuru Kenyatta. [File, Courtesy]

President Uhuru Kenyatta will today meet MPs and ward representatives from Mt Kenya at Sagana State Lodge before tomorrow’s convention.

The Standard has established that invites were sent to MCAs on Thursday for the meeting set to begin at 9am before MPs are ushered in for their 3pm meeting with the Head of State.

National Assembly deputy Majority Whip Maoka Maore is inviting MPs while MCAs are receiving invitation through their respective Speakers.

Read More

MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto have been locked out of the meeting.

Sources said unlike before when the President held a joint meeting for all interested groups, his handlers have opted for different delegations in order to understand the needs of each group.

“This is a follow-up meeting and the President will need to hear from the people on the ground what has been achieved since Sagana II. We have told the leaders to be as candid as possible,” said one of the meeting organisers. He said that during tomorrow’s convention bringing together social and political leaders, Cabinet Secretaries would be tasked with giving a detailed report on what projects have been implemented or are currently on course.

“This will be a game-changer as some people have claimed that the President has done very little for the region yet massive development has been realised. We have a very impressive scorecard,” said a technocrat who hails from the region.

Gatanga MP Nduati Ngugi who whips Murang’a MPs said he received the invitation through a text message from Maore. Mt Kenya region County Assemblies Forum representative Charles Ng’ang’a said the MCAs will meet with the Head of State to discuss the BBI and the fight against corruption in counties among other issues.

“The meeting will discuss among other things, members welfare and independence at county assemblies as an important enabling environment in their oversight role and the fight against corruption,” a message sent to MCAs and seen by The Standard read in part.

Discussed strategies

The 3pm meeting of the President and MPs will also look at the development scorecard.

“We will meet with the President for housekeeping before holding the main meeting which will now include other stakeholders such as the opinion leaders and the church leadership,” Ngugi said.

Tangatanga leaders claimed that they have been left out of the Sagana meeting due to their allegiance to the DP. Senate Whip Irungu Kangata alleged that he has not been invited.

Senate Whip Irungu Kangata. [File, Standard]

On Wednesday, the President met with the governors from Mt Kenya and discussed strategies to ensure the success of the BBI.

Counties were mapped as caucuses where each governor will team up with the County Commissioners to oversee the BBI popularisation drive while Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries will coordinate the activities acting as the link between the national and county governments.

On Thursday, Murang’a leadership led by Governor Mwangi wa Iria and the MCAs pledged to support the BBI report. Wa Iria led five out of the seven MPs from Murang’a to back the constitutional amendments after the BBI secretariat representative Kamau Mbugua took them through the document.

After the meeting held at a hotel in Gatanga it was resolved that MCAs and village heads will spearhead the BBI at the ward level while current and former MPs at the constituency level and the governor will link the activities with other levels

Kangata skipped the meeting including the DP’s allies MPs Ndindi Nyoro and Alice Wahome.

Related Topics
Tangatanga President Uhuru Kenyatta BBI
Share this story
Previous article
Mogaha says government may reintroduce corporal punishement
Next article
Raila: I’m not against the church, donations

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Stop using our failures for your gain, Raila told
Stop using our failures for your gain, Raila told

LATEST STORIES

Liverpool end 2021 goal drought with 3-1 win at Tottenham
Liverpool end 2021 goal drought with 3-1 win at Tottenham

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

6 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

9 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

10 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

10 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

School fires rage as reports on safety rot

School fires rage as reports on safety rot

Augustine Oduor 40 minutes ago
Rapper drops mic to cook

Rapper drops mic to cook

Stevens Muendo 1 hour ago
1 in 3 people in Nairobi has been infected with Covid-19, says researchers

1 in 3 people in Nairobi has been infected with Covid-19, says researchers

Mercy Kahenda 1 hour ago
Mayor who was swept in and out of City Hall

Mayor who was swept in and out of City Hall

Daniel Wesangula 1 hour ago

More stories

Kang’ata was right on BBI, says Murathe

By Wainaina Ndung’u and Ndung’u Gachane
Kang’ata was right on BBI, says Murathe

Stop using our failures for your gain, Raila told

By Grace Ng'ang'a
Stop using our failures for your gain, Raila told

Joho, Kingi intensify battle for Coast kingship

By Benard Sanga
Joho, Kingi intensify battle for Coast kingship

MP claims witch hunt in case over Sh200m

By Kamau Muthoni
MP claims witch hunt in case over Sh200m

Why vote-rich Mt Kenya is the new swing region

By Ndungu Gachane
Why vote-rich Mt Kenya is the new swing region

Kanu, Wiper, ANC and Ford-K pledge unity as 2022 calls

By Erastus Mulwa
Kanu, Wiper, ANC and Ford-K pledge unity as 2022 calls

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.