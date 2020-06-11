Kanu, Wiper, ANC and Ford-K pledge unity as 2022 calls

Talk of a possible coalition bringing together Kanu, Wiper, ANC and Ford Kenya dominated speeches during a political rally in Machakos Town yesterday.

Party leaders Gideon Moi (Kanu), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya) were at Mulu Mutisya Gardens to launch campaigns for Agnes Kavindu Muthama, Wiper party’s flag bearer in the forthcoming senatorial by-election. Baringo Senator Gideon Moi during a BBI sensitisation rally in Isiolo on January 23,2021. [Kipsang Joseph,Standard]

The by-election is slated for March 18. The seat fell vacant after the death of former senator Boniface Kabaka last year.

The leaders revealed that their parties were keen on taking a common approach to ensure they form the next government after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s exit.

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi urged residents to rally behind Kalonzo to ensure they are not left out of the next government. Gideon said Wiper party’s performance in the upcoming by-election will seal Kalonzo’s fate in national politics in the run-up to the next General Election.

“I urge Machakos voters not to let Kalonzo down. While at that ballot booth, think of 2022. As a community, you should not be in the opposition. Electing Ms Muthama will have a direct bearing on Kalonzo and the entire community ahead of 2022,” said Gideon.

The Kanu chairman said his presence during the launch of Kavindu’s campaigns for the senate seat was a testament of his party’s commitment to work with Wiper.

Wetang’ula said the presence of ANC, Ford Kenya and Kanu in Kalonzo’s backyard signalled a new dawn for the country’s future. The Bungoma senator said the parties had agreed not to field candidates in Machakos to consolidate support for Wiper’s candidate as they seek to cultivate better working relationship ahead of the next elections.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka when he addressed the media at Serena Hotel on January 18, 2021. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Future leadership

“Today we have come here to tell our friends in lower Eastern that Kalonzo is our friend and we respect him. We all agreed that our parties will not field candidates in the Machakos by-election and we are sure Ms Muthama’s win will enlarge Kalonzo’s standing across the country,” said the Ford Kenya leader.

Wetang’ula said as partners, they had vowed to ensure the country’s future leadership will be in safe hands. “Our aim is to unite Kenya. We will make sure no one is deprived and no one runs away with our country,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by Mudavadi, who termed Kalonzo as a critical factor in Kenya’s future leadership. “We want Kalonzo to be in the next government as we seek to drive the country’s national agenda in a proper manner. We have come a long way with Kalonzo and with him we have a long journey ahead,” said Mudavadi.

Kalonzo asked residents of Machakos to set an example for the entire lower Eastern region by voting in the Wiper candidate.

“This election will be a defining moment. I want all of you to view the by-election from the lens of 2022 General Election. Kavindu’s win will propel me to State House,” said Kalonzo.

Meanwhile, the Wiper party leader urged Kenyans to reject leaders keen on planting seeds of discord among communities and creating social classes.

“We have to rise up and tell the country the truth. We do not want our people to be divided along ethnic or social class by politicians who seek to incite Kenyans against one another,” said Kalonzo.

Senators Mutula Kilonzo Jnr (Makueni) and Enoch Wambua (Kitui) and dozens of MPs also campaigned for Kavindu.

Earlier, Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader Alfred Mutua addressed a rally at the Machakos bus park where he campaigned for his party’s candidate Mutua Katuku.

UDA chairman Johnstone Muthama also opened campaigns for the party’s candidate Urbanus Ngengele.