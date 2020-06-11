You are not our boss, you are our servant: Provost Wainaina tells Uhuru

All Saints Cathedral Provost Canon Sammy Wainaina during a Sunday Service in Nairobi streamed live to faithful on Television, on Sunday, May 24 2020.[David Njaaga, Standard]

All Saints Cathedral Provost Canon Sammy Wainaina says that by virtue of being voted for by Kenyans, President Uhuru Kenyatta is not the boss but a servant and leader.

Speaking to Spice FM on this morning, the provost said it’s time Kenyans stopped seeing politicians as demi-gods.

“I think we have overrated our politicians. They have become our bosses and that’s why when they come to church, they want me who is their servant to give them a chance,” said Provost Wainaina.

The religious leader called the relationship between the church and politicians “wrong” and urged the clergy to cease giving space to politicians in houses of worship.

Wainaina has also been fast in dismissing the popular belief that politicians support the church through funds they bring after politicking during a church service.

“I thought I needed to correct a bad impression that the church survives on politicians. Most of them give bouncing checks. Some have given checks and later send their assistants to go and collect them on the pretext that mheshimiwa will bring in cash,” stated the provost.

Echoing his remarks from his fiery sermon on Sunday, the provost said that “politicians have their agenda and their agenda is to use every opportunity to sell that agenda and loot this nation.”

In what he says is a “rioting call” to religious leaders, he called the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) a political document that was wrongfully mooted and centred around two people.

Provost Wainaina quoted BBI Steering Committee Vice Chairperson Adams Oloo's statements in November 2020, asserting that powers to amend the document lie in the hands of ODM leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The two BBI principals have gone on record, ruling out any changes to the report ahead of the intended referendum.

“The BBI has good, but it has bad which can be improved to become good through an objective discussion. It also has an ugly. So you can’t tell me to swallow the entire thing because it has something good or some small poison which will not kill,” argued the provost.

Wainaina also stated that a discussion needs to start on how the presidency's power should be reduced and that of the counties to be increased.

On Sunday, the provost faulted President Uhuru for openly claiming that Sh2 billion is stolen daily instead of using the government machinery to deal with corruption in the country.

Wainaina has promised to through heavier blows next Sunday on how politicians politick during funerals.