Indonesia flood death toll passes 1,000: rescuers

By AFP | Dec. 13, 2025
A mother bathes her child in muddy water next to uprooted trees amid clean water shortage in the aftermath of flash floods at Aceh Tamiang in Northern Sumatra on December 10, 2025. [AFP]

Devastating floods and landslides have killed 1,003 people in Indonesia, rescuers said Saturday as the Southeast Asian nation grapples with relief efforts.

The disaster, which has hit the northwestern island of Sumatra over the past fortnight, has also injured more than 5,400, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said in its latest toll.

The deadly torrential rains are one of the worst recent disasters to strike Sumatra, where a tsunami wreaked havoc in 2004 in Aceh province, which lies at the northern tip of the island.

The final toll is expected to rise, with the disaster agency reporting 218 people are still missing.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

With vast tracts of territory hit, 1.2 million residents have been forced to take refuge in temporary shelters.

Frustration has grown among flood victims, who have complained about the pace of relief efforts.

President Prabowo Subianto said Saturday the situation has improved, with several areas which had been cut off now accessible.

"Here and there, due to natural and physical conditions, there have been slight delays, but I checked all the evacuation sites: their conditions are good, services for them are adequate, and food supplies are sufficient," Prabowo said after visiting Langkat in North Sumatra province.

Costs to rebuild after the disaster could reach 51.82 trillion rupiah ($3.1 billion), and the Indonesian government has so far shrugged off suggestions that it call for international assistance.

Related Topics

Indonesia Floods and Landslides Torrential Rains President Prabowo Subianto Relief Efforts
.

.

.

