Why national assets will be sold to fund roads, railway projects

By Edwin Nyarangi | Dec. 13, 2025
President William Ruto during 62nd Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium.[PCS]

President William Ruto used the 62nd Jamhuri Day celebrations to remind Kenyans that his proposed Sh1.5 trillion National Infrastructure Fund (NIF) is gaining momentum and will be considered by Cabinet on Monday for approval.

The President’s plan to sell what he calls mature national assets to raise funds for roads, railways, seaports, airports and dam construction has faced criticism from opposition figures and some economic experts, who argue that Kenya’s biggest problem is corruption, not a shortage of funds.

