It’s my time to occupy top seat, says Mudavadi

From left: ANC candidate Peter Nabulindo, party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Senator Cleophas Malala and Lugari MP Ayubu Savula in Mukhweya, Kakamega Count yesterday. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi has criticised ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga for breaching a promise he made in 2017 not to again contest the presidency.

According to Mudavadi, Raila had told leaders of the moribund National Super Alliance (NASA) that 2017 was his last stab at the presidency.

Mudavadi said Raila had promised that the 2017 presidential attempt was his last, and it would be unfair for him to seek the top seat again.

“When I created the NASA coalition in 2017, Raila told us that he was using his ‘last bullet’ to go for the presidency, and it is hypocritical for him to run again in 2022,” said Mudavadi.

The party leader also asked Deputy President William Ruto to stop his political narrative of ‘hustler nation’, saying the DP was lying to Kenyans that he was poor yet he controls half of the sitting government.

Read More

“Ruto is the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya and he is in the kitchen; he can make changes to the economy, including the sugar industry, yet he wants another chance, what for?” he posed.

The ANC leader said he has started holding grassroots campaigns in Western Kenya as he aims to solidify his backyard ahead of 2022.

During the weekend, Mudavadi spent time meeting local opinion leaders from Khwisero and Matungu sub-counties in Kakamega County.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

He also urged the people to support his 2022 State House ambition, promising to revive the economy. Musalia Mudavadi said Raila had promised that the 2017 presidential attempt was his last, and it would be unfair for him to seek the top seat again.

“My aspiration for 2022 is stronger than ever; I have decided to meet citizens at the grassroots and sell my agenda as we near the electioneering season,” said Mudavadi.

Speaking in Matungu when he received new members to his party, Mudavadi took the opportunity to campaign for his candidate for the forthcoming Matungu parliamentary by-election.

ANC’s Peter Nabulindo will be squaring it off for the seat, which was left vacant by the death of Justus Murunga, with 14 other candidates.

The party leader also received defectors to the ANC party from ODM, Jubilee and some independent candidates.

They were led by Jubilee’s Rafael Werimo, who was interested in vying for the seat. Jubilee announced that it was not fielding a candidate.

Mudavadi said the Matungu seat was theirs for the taking since the late Murunga was an ANC member.

“Matungu people will show the world that we ought to be respected by voting in Peter Nabulindo,” he said.

Mudavadi and allies, including Ford-Kenya party leader Moses Wetang’ula, have camped in the recent past camped in Matungu exhorting the 61,000 voters to elect their Nabulindo.

“A vote for Nabulindo is a win for Luhya unity and harmony in the entire nation,” said Mudavadi.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala said Matungu people will not be compelled to elect certain candidates, but will be advised on whom to vote for.

Malala termed Matungu as Mudavadi’s political bedroom that ought to be respected by other political bigwigs.

“This is Mudavadi’s stronghold, and we must show this when we vote in an ANC party candidate,” said Malala.

Lugari MP Ayub Savula asked voters to invest in Mudavadi’s party, as national politics take shape in readiness for the 2022 General Election.

“We want to use this by-election to send feelers to other leaders to support Mudavadi’s candidature in 2022,” said Savula.

Nabulindo said by electing him, the constituents will have chosen a leader capable of completing projects started by the late Murunga.

In Matungu, ODM has fielded former MP David Were while United Democratic Alliance has Alex Lanya. Other notable candidates include the late MP’s widow Christabel Murunga and son, Eugene Ambwere.