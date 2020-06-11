Kalonzo labels Ruto chief land grabber a he fights off accusation

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka addresses the press at Serena Hotel. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has labelled Deputy President William Ruto as chief land grabber as he fought off claims of illegally acquiring Yatta land belong to the National Youth Service.

Speaking in Nairobi today, Kalonzo linked the DP to major land grabbing scandals, including the illegal possession of 100 acres belonging to the late Adrian Muteshi to the Weston Hotel saga.

In a no-holds-barred response to Ruto’s claims that the former vice president only known legacy in government was the grabbing of 200 acres of NYS land in Yatta, Kalonzo demanded that the DP be subjected to a lifestyle audit to investigate how he acquired tracts of land in various parts of the country.

He termed the claims by Ruto as wild and desperate propaganda, describing himself as a person of high moral and ethical standards.

He called on the investigative agencies probe and settle the recurrent matter. It is not the first time Kalonzo was under criticism on how he acquired the parcel.

“I am today presenting myself for thorough investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations as well as the Anti-Corruption Commission. I want the matter settled once and for all,” said Kalonzo.

He went on, “In the same vein, I challenge DP Ruto, alias “Arap Mashamba” well known for his unbridled greed for both public and private land, to offer himself for investigations concerning various claims of corruption.”

The tiff between the two politicians was triggered by claims by Kalonzo that Ruto populated his 50 per cent share in Jubilee administration with the Kalenjin.

“Who doesn’t know that Uhuru got 50 per cent of the government and Ruto 50 per cent, to the exclusion of everybody else. At least, Uhuru took his 50 per cent as a national leader and gave out some slots to other communities,” said Kalonzo.

“But what did his counterpart (Ruto) do? Look at the structure and you will be amazed,” he added.

But Ruto hit back, claiming that despite Kalonzo serving as Cabinet Minister in various dockets and as vice president, the only legacy to his name was the alleged grabbing of the Yatta land.