×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kalonzo tells off Ruto allies

By Erastus Mulwa | December 23rd 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Deputy President William Ruto and Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula during the burial of Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka at his home in Mikuyuni, Masinga Constituency yesterday. [Dennis Kavisu, Standard]

Wiper party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka has told Deputy President William Ruto to prepare for a bruising political battle for the top seat in the 2022 General Election.

Speaking yesterday in Masinga sub-County, during the burial of Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka, Kalonzo told the DP that he will not accept to be demeaned politically in the elections.

His remarks appeared to have been triggered by statements from politicians allied to the DP, including Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, who urged him to consider a forming a coalition with Dr Ruto.

Murkomen disparaged Kalonzo’s cooperation with Jubilee government, terming it a ticking time bomb of political deceit. “Do not be lied to. We know Jubilee party better than you do. They will short-change you,” Murkomen told Kalonzo.

Read More

The leaders had urged former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to lead the Kamba community into the DP’s camp, claiming that Kalonzo had failed to move the people to power.

But Kalonzo shrugged off the calls, promising to give Ruto a run for his money in 2022.

“Nobody is going to demean us. If I was to tell you, William (Ruto), prepare for a straight fight nationally. I am very well known in the Rift Valley and everywhere else in the country and so there is no need for much talking. Prepare properly. It will be Kalonzo versus Ruto,” said the Wiper leader.

But when he rose to address the mourners, Ruto steered clear of the matter and called for sobriety in the discussion of public affairs and the future political leadership of the country.

The DP urged leaders allied to Kalonzo to stop packaging him as an ethnic kingpin but rather as a national leader. “Kalonzo is a national leader. Let us not reduce him to a tribal kingpin as some leaders have been doing. Leaders of this country must rise above tribal mentality and focus on building a united and cohesive nation,” Ruto said.

The DP said it was critical for the political elite to learn to walk away from the balkanisation of the country along ethnic and tribal lines.

The late Machakos Senator who was buried at his home in Mikuyu village in Ekalakala location was eulogised as an intelligent and selfless leader who prioritised the interests of the people.

From Right: Deputy President William Ruto, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula and other leaders during the burial of Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka at his home in Mikuyuni, Masinga Constituency. [Dennis Kavisu, Standard]

Machakos Governor and Maendeleo Chap Chap leader Alfred Mutua lauded Kabaka’s contribution in development projects in the county. “We will remember Kabaka as a courageous and devoted leader who fearlessly defended and championed the interests of his community,” Mutua said.

Sonko, who spoke for the first time since his ouster last week, made unsubstantiated claims regarding Kabaka's death, calling for thorough investigations. He claimed that the senator predicted his death and had problems with 'people within the system.'

Senators Moses Wetangula, Millicent Omanga and Enoch Wambua eulogised Kabaka, as an astute debater and man who spoke his mind without fear.

Kabaka was 54 years old and is survived by his wives Jennifer and Vascoline.

Related Topics
Kalonzo Musyoka William Ruto 2022 General Election
Share this story
Previous article
Counties start hiring medics as crisis deepens
Next article
Tough start for Kenyans in 2021 as MPs vote for higher taxes

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Raila unbowed by Msambweni outcome, says BBI on course
Raila unbowed by Msambweni outcome, says BBI on course

LATEST STORIES

How the youth can step up for a better future of our nation
How the youth can step up for a better future of our nation

CHECKPOINT

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

1 day ago

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?
Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

6 days ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

12 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

12 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Don’t turn Christmas into opium of the poor

Don’t turn Christmas into opium of the poor
Elias Mokua 40 minutes ago
Bensouda sides with Kenyan facing trial

Bensouda sides with Kenyan facing trial
Everlyne Kwamboka 40 minutes ago
Ailing widow battles national bank for frozen Sh18 million

Ailing widow battles national bank for frozen Sh18 million

Paul Ogemba 17 hours ago
Revived Nanyuki train a blessing to corona-depleted wallets

Revived Nanyuki train a blessing to corona-depleted wallets
Jacinta Mutura 18 hours ago

More stories

'Women to gain most from BBI'

By Stephen Rutto
'Women to gain most from BBI'

Feisal Bader sworn in as Msambweni MP

By Betty Njeru
Feisal Bader sworn in as Msambweni MP

Lusaka wants governors to foster cordial relation with ward reps to avoid impeachments

By Nathan Ochunge
Lusaka wants governors to foster cordial relation with ward reps to avoid impeachments

Moi’s BBI meetings stir succession talks

By Moses Nyamori
Moi’s BBI meetings stir succession talks

ANC handpicks candidate in Matungu by-election

By Brian Kisanji
ANC handpicks candidate in Matungu by-election

Quit now, Raila tells IEBC team as it gets Sh93m

By Eric Abuga and Dominic Omondi
Quit now, Raila tells IEBC team as it gets Sh93m
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.