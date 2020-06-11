Writing on the wall for ODM as rival Feisal takes early lead in Msambweni

Independent candidate in the Msambweni by-election Feisal Abdallah votes at Gazi Primary School.

As the vote counting in the Msambweni by-election was underway, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission urged Kenyans to ignore unofficial results.

However, unofficial results seemed to place independent candidate Feisal Abdallah ahead of ODM's Omar Boga.

Shortly before miidnight, chaos broke out at Mwakigwena and at the tallying centre. Rowdy youth forced their way into the centre chanting Haki Yetu.

They accused the officials of not letting all the ballot boxes in for tallying.

In an amateur video, Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa urged the IEBC to announce the results and declare Feisal the winner, saying it was a competition and Boga's team should concede.

A screen grab of the amateur video showing Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa with candidate Feisal Abdallah and Khatib Mwashetani in Msambweni on December 15, 20020.

Provisional results for 51 out of the 129 polling stations for Msambweni by-election placed Feisal in the lead with 4,666, followed by ODM's Boga with 4,652.

Other candidates in the race are Wiper's Shee Mahmoud Abdulrahman (191), UGM's Hamisi Mwakaonje (41), Marere Wa Mwachai (40), Ali Hassan (64) and Charlse Bambo Bilali (37), Sharlet Akinyi (4) and Mansury Kumaka (17).

Boga's campaign trail enjoyed the support of Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, who went against Kwale's Salim Mvurya in expressing their significant attachment to the contest.

Today’s by-election in Msambweni, Kwale County, puts to test the political might of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga on one side against that of Deputy President William Ruto on the other.

Raila has held the constituency in his grip since 2007, and is backing Boga of ODM. The constituency of more than 69,000 voters is set to elect an MP following the death of Suleiman Dori eight months ago. Tallying underway in Msambweni on December 15, 2020.

Uhuru’s Jubilee party did not field a candidate in respect to the spirit of the Handshake, which has been perceived as a silent backing of the ODM candidate.

But for DP Ruto, whose allies are backing Abdallah, an independent contestant, it is about removing Raila’s grip on the Coast as he (Ruto) prepares for the high stakes 2022 General Election.