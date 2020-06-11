×
I want Awiti seat in 2022, says Kidero

By Harold Odhiambo | December 12th 2020 at 17:23:35 GMT +0300

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero (pictured) says he is keen on vying for Homa Bay gubernatorial seat in the 2022 General Election.

And his entry into local politics appears to have raised temperatures, with local ODM leaders claiming some politicians who were were not members were out to ruin the party.

Woman Representative Gladys Wanga on Saturday said the party would use today’s BBI rally to “call the house to order”.

“Our meeting tomorrow is first of all to root for the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020. We will have all the ODM delegates in Homa Bay County together with all the elected leaders,” she said, adding:

Read More

“Secondly we want to bring our house as Homa Bay County ODM delegates to order. We have seen a number of potential aspirants for various positions claiming to be ODM members yet they’re being used by our political enemies.”

Kidero confirmed he might vie for the seat held by ODM’s Cyprian Awiti, claiming he had been approached by some locals. “It is something I am considering very seriously,” Kidero said.

His entry will complicate matters for ODM given that a number of Orange party diehards, including party chairman John Mbadi and Wanga, are also eyeing the seat.

Also said to be interested in seat is Oyugi Magwanga, who came second in 2017.

The former Nairobi governor’s handlers said he was building a campaign war chest to ensure he bags the seat. Kidero did not disclose much about his plans and vision for the county or the party he would vie on, saying it was too early to do so.

A wealthy businessman, Kidero served as Nairobi governor between 2013 and 2017 before he was dethroned by Mike Sonko in the 2017 election.

