×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Leaders master the age-old art of jumping ship

By Steve Mkawale | October 11th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

The heightened political activities ahead of the 2022 presidential election have revealed our politicians to be unapologetic flip-floppers who seek their fortunes as the wind blows and the tide flows.

Recent moves by former senators Hassan Omar, Johnstone Muthama, Bonny Khalwale, Laikipia Woman Rep Cate Waruguru and politician Eliud Owalo, among others, have added to the swell of leaders trudging down this familiar road.

But the real ‘legends’ of the game are their bosses led by ODM leader Raila Odinga, President Uhuru Kenyatta, his deputy William Ruto, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and ANC boss Musalia Mudavadi.

Accusations of flip-flopping sank Mudavadi’s presidential dream in 2013, and the same problem doomed Kalonzo in 2010 during referendum campaigns that gave birth to the new Constitution.

Read More

Kalonzo became the butt of jokes and he was branded a ‘watermelon’ for failing to take a clear and decisive stand on the referendum.

In a surprising twist, Uhuru’s sudden decision in 2007 to decamp as the official opposition leader to chief campaigner of President Mwai Kibaki had no lasting backlash.

In 2012, Uhuru and Ruto staged a legendary U-turn when they scrapped an agreement with Mudavadi to hand over the presidential ticket, in trust, to him. Before Mudavadi knew what was happening, he was left clutching at thin air.

Flip-flopping in politics can be deadly for presidential candidates. Case in point is Mudavadi on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and Kalonzo on the last constitutional referendum.

University of Eldoret senior lecturer Philip Chebunet says changing your stance can make you seem unprincipled and calculating. “But sometimes politicians can get away with it if it’s done right,” the political analyst said.

U-turn

There’s an art to the U-turn and Mudavadi has mastered it. Depending on the issue, the key is always to make your reasons seem genuine.

In January this year, the ANC leader was opposed to a BBI meeting at the Bukhungu Stadium on the grounds that it was meant to give Raila and his ODM party political mileage.

Always afraid of making a misstep, Mudavadi said the meeting had little to do with seeking consensus on meaningful constitutional changes. It was ill-motivated, he argued, and targeted at whittling down his influence in western Kenya.

He tore into the organisers and wondered how the event was expected to conduct an expert briefing on the BBI report to more than 30,000 people. But come January 18, the day of the rally, Mudavadi was among leaders who attended and even addressed the crowd at the stadium.

“I am a Kenyan and your son ... I am here to dispel rumours that I don’t support the BBI report because I have been involved since the launch of this process,” he told the gathering.

Media reports indicated that a phone call from President Kenyatta on the eve of the meeting convinced Mudavadi and Ford Kenya boss Moses Wetang’ula to attend the forum.

While Kalonzo’s ‘watermelon’ tag has refused to go away, few know the origins of the disparaging name.

In 2010, during the second ‘Yes/No’ constitutional referendum campaign, Kalonzo supported the draft document. He was in the ‘Yes’ team symbolised by the colour green, which was helmed by President Kibaki, Raila, Musalia and Uhuru.

The ‘No’ team’s colour was red and it was led by Ruto and Information minister Samuel Pogishio. After members claimed that Kalonzo was openly supporting the draft constitution but secretly opposing it, he was labelled a watermelon fruit that is green on the outside and red on the inside.

The tag has been further cemented by Kalonzo’s perceived ‘on the fence’ approach to political issues. The latest incident was when the animatedly suggested that he would have no qualms supporting Uhuru beyond his 10-year term limit.

“And I’m here suggesting tuungane with other communities, tumsaidie ndugu Uhuru Kenyatta. Kama Uhuru atasema after the new Constitution tumeiunda ... aseme ndugu Kalonzo mimi nataka kuendelea mbele, nitamwambia nitakusupport,” Kalonzo told a gathering of leaders in Koma Grounds, Machakos County.

The remarks were taken to mean he was advocating for the abolition of presidential term limits, with Kenyans wondering whether the Wiper leader was rooting for a dictatorship.

During a TV interview, Kalonzo backtracked when he said he would never suggest that Uhuru be given a third term as President.

At pains to explain himself, Kalonzo said that if the Constitution was amended to expand the Executive, there would be a government of national unity after the 2022 General Election.

“You cannot rule out Uhuru in that arrangement,” he said, adding that he was talking about allowing Uhuru to take up the proposed position of prime minister.

The flip-flop term does not bother Mr Owalo, Raila’s former campaign manager who jumped ship to Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress party last year before bolting for the exit in August.

Ruto residence

During a meeting at the DP’s Karen residence last month, Owalo said he would support Ruto’s presidential bid. The reason he gave for quitting ANC was the need to allow Mudavadi the latitude to make ‘critical’ decisions ahead of the 2022 presidential race.

“We need a decisive, progressive, responsive, all-inclusive and participatory leadership anchored on people-centric values like social justice, recognition of human rights guided by the rule of law, and responsiveness to the challenges facing the common mwananchi,” he said.

Before Owalo joined Ruto’s camp, there was former Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale, another notable flip-flopper.

Dr Khalwale, a former fierce critic of the DP turned ardent supporter, shocked many when he declared his support for Ruto’s presidential bid two years ago. He now serves as Ruto’s point man in western Kenya and harbours no regrets.

“Ruto has always been on the winning side in Kenyan politics. That is why I decided not to waste my time elsewhere,” he said.

The latest entrant to this club is Ms Waruguru, who ditched Ruto to join Raila’s handshake team. Then there is Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria who has been a die-hard supporter of Ruto since 2013 until he recently found himself in the crosshairs of the government.

Mr Gikaria ditched Tangatanga a month later for team Kieleweke in a move calculated to put him in the State’s good books.

Related Topics
2022 presidential election Raila Odinga President Uhuru Kenyatta William Ruto
Share this story
Previous article
Man jailed for defiling daughter now wants to be freed
Next article
City residents on track to get title deeds after 38-year wait

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Police cancel two Ruto events
Police cancel two Ruto events

LATEST STORIES

Inside Raila's talks with Central elders
Inside Raila's talks with Central elders

CHECKPOINT

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

3 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

4 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

12 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

15 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

A day out with the Commandos of Meru

A day out with the Commandos of Meru
Jayne Rose Gacheri 1 hour ago
O-Shots: When orgasm is still a rumour at 30

O-Shots: When orgasm is still a rumour at 30
Vivianne Wandera and Esther Dianah 15 hours ago
There’s no single gene for left-handedness, at least 41 regions of DNA are involved

There’s no single gene for left-handedness, at least 41 regions of DNA are involved
The Conversation 15 hours ago
Silent killer that surrounds us, but gets no attention

Silent killer that surrounds us, but gets no attention
Mercy Adhiambo 16 hours ago

Read More

Muthama faces tall order selling Ruto in Ukambani

Politics

Muthama faces tall order selling Ruto in Ukambani

Muthama faces tall order selling Ruto in Ukambani

Epic battle: Waibara’s quest to regain seat

Politics

Epic battle: Waibara’s quest to regain seat

Epic battle: Waibara’s quest to regain seat

Governor Obado: I'm ready to help Raila unite Kenyans

Politics

Governor Obado: I'm ready to help Raila unite Kenyans

Governor Obado: I'm ready to help Raila unite Kenyans

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.