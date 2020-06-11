×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Our fundraisers similar to Kazi Mtaani, says DP Ruto

By Japheth Ogila | October 8th 2020 at 06:28:32 GMT +0300

Deputy President William Ruto. [File, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto has defended his aborted trips to Nyamira County where he was scheduled to hold fundraisers for various groups before the police stopped the events.

The DP said that his fundraisers and other empowerment exercises have been misconstrued for campaigns, adding that what he has been doing is similar to government’s Kazi Mtaani project.

Ruto said that he had consulted with Nyamira leaders and reached a consensus to postpone one of the events from tomorrow to Friday next week.

“We've agreed with DG Maangi, MPs Miruka and Osoro to postpone the Ogembo youth & Kenyenya women empowerment programs from tomorrow to Friday next week. Church building, bodaboda sacco, women Sacco and youth empowerment drives, just like Kazi Mtaani, is a development, not politics,” Ruto said in a tweet, on Thursday evening.

His statement comes at the close of the day which was dotted with chaotic scenes when the police disrupted his other event at Kebirigo Primary School in West Mugirango Constituency.

Read More

It was misty, dramatic and full of running battles as the anti-riot police engaged the supporters of the DP who had arrived for the scheduled event.

The police had to use teargas to disperse the crowd and clear the venue which the DP and his team had earmarked for the event. Tents earlier erected for the function were also brought down.

What ensued was a scathing criticism from a man who has been leading a charge, traversing the country and meeting young men to hand them goodies.

Ruto called the disruption of the even unnecessary saying the theme of the event is purely to empower the people.

He said: “After consultations with MPs Kemosi, Mose, Nyamoko, the boda boda sacco and church leadership who had invited us, we have postponed the two functions in Nyamira County to Thursday next week. The disruptive dispersal by police of Kenyans engaged in economic empowerment is unnecessary.”

West Mugirango Member of Parliament Vincent Kemosi (in white shirt) is led to his car by his security officer after police officers lobbed a tear gas canisters to disperse leaders who were waiting for the Deputy President William Ruto at Nyangoge Secondary School in Nyamira County. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Murang’a clash

The setback on his schedule emerges at a time that he has been criticised making endless trips and raising political heat in the country. Over the weekend, his trip to Murang’a County was marred with violence which led to the death of two people as three others sustained injuries.

Two rival groups clashed at Kenol just before the DP made headway to AIPCA Church where he was to attend a fundraiser.

In the aftermath of the fracas, which left Kenol residents terrified; his allies Alice Wahome (Kandara MP) and Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) traded blames with area Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege over who was responsible for the chaos.

While Sabina distanced herself from the accusations, Wahome and Nyoro are yet to be questioned by the police over the incident as had been communicated by the officers.

On Thursday, ODM leader Raila Odinga also accused the DP of gifting youth wheelbarrows and handcarts without a clearcut plan on where they will use them.

 “You give out wheelbarrows to the youth yet you have not shown them where to go and build… What will he do with the wheelbarrows? And you call yourself a hustler, we know hustlers, we know the country’s liberators,” he posed.

But on his defence, Ruto has maintained that his aim is to influence the lives of low-income earners. Therefore, even the smallest of gifts he dishes out will suffice.

“Yes. It is time for a change, time to talk and walk the hustler narrative. Not about sharing power but empowerment. Not about positions but jobs for our people, not about leaders but ordinary citizens. This wheelbarrow conversation will continue,” Ruto said.

Yesterday, the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC), chaired by the Head of Civil Service Joseph Kinyua fired a warning that leaders who will flout the Public Order Act will be firmly dealt with.

Related Topics
Deputy President William Ruto Nyamira County
Share this story
Previous article
The mathematician who became Moi’s second in command
Next article
Aubameyang withdraws from Gabon squad with injury

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Jumwa ready to dump DP Ruto for Amason Kingi in 2022
Jumwa ready to dump DP Ruto for Amason Kingi in 2022

LATEST STORIES

Our fundraisers similar to Kazi Mtaani, says DP Ruto
Our fundraisers similar to Kazi Mtaani, says DP Ruto

CHECKPOINT

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

1 day ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

2 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

9 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

13 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Nyamira Town sheds backward tag as real estate booms

Nyamira Town sheds backward tag as real estate booms
Steve Mokaya 9 hours ago
Moving without tears: The rise and rise of professional movers

Moving without tears: The rise and rise of professional movers
Peter Theuri 10 hours ago
Kenyans withdraw Sh59b after economy re-opened

Kenyans withdraw Sh59b after economy re-opened
Dominic Omondi 11 hours ago
Bitter taste in tea bonus that has kept farmers off plucking

Bitter taste in tea bonus that has kept farmers off plucking
Lydiah Nyawira and Boniface Gikandi 19 hours ago

Read More

Tough times ahead for DP Ruto in new security measures

Politics

Tough times ahead for DP Ruto in new security measures

Tough times ahead for DP Ruto in new security measures

Raila, Ruto in fresh scramble for Coast

Politics

Raila, Ruto in fresh scramble for Coast

Raila, Ruto in fresh scramble for Coast

MPs deny receiving summons over chaos

Politics

MPs deny receiving summons over chaos

MPs deny receiving summons over chaos

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.