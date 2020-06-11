×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

DP Ruto's Nyamira tour postponed to next week amid chaos

By Betty Njeru | October 8th 2020 at 03:10:04 GMT +0300

Deputy President William Ruto has postponed his planned events in Nyamira County to next week Thursday.

The DP (pictured) who was expected to conduct a funds drive for bodaboda riders in the region said that all stakeholders involved had arrived at the decision, as the disruptive dispersal of Kenyans engaged in economic empowerment by police was unnecessary.

Ruto tweeted: "After consultations with MPs Kemosi, Mose, Nyamoko, the bodaboda sacco and church leadership who had invited us, we have postponed the two functions in Nyamira County to Thursday next week."

On Thursday morning, The Standard team on the grounds reported chaotic scenes emerging as police engaged the forming crowds in running battles.

Read More

Police tear gassed the crowds while some Ruto's supporters braved them and others scampered for safety.

Tension was rife at Kebirigo Primary School in West Mugirango Constituency, Nyamira County, with anti-riot police at the venue where Deputy President William Ruto was expected to conduct a funds drive.

The postponement comes in the wake of new resolutions announced by the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC) chaired by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua yesterday.

NSAC called for compliance with the Public Order Act during public meetings and processions amid heightened political tensions ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

Recently, politicians have been moving across the country on tours, with different agendas.

Some have turned rather chaotic and violent, case in point on Sunday when chaos ensued pitting two rival political factions in Kenol, Murang'a County, that resulted in the death of two people.

The incident disrupted transport along the busy highway as burning tires smoldered on the road, forcing motorists to seek alternative routes.

This happened moments before the arrival of Deputy President William Ruto in the small town for a fundraising event.

 

Related Topics
Deputy President William Ruto Ruto Nyamira tour
Share this story
Previous article
University of Nairobi lecturers go on strike days after reopening campus
Next article
A police officer chops off lawyer's hand in Makueni

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Ruto: Why 'they' don't want hustler talk
Ruto: Why 'they' don't want hustler talk

LATEST STORIES

Kenya's Covid-19 cases now more than 40,000
Kenya's Covid-19 cases now more than 40,000

CHECKPOINT

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

1 day ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

2 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

9 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

13 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Nyamira Town sheds backward tag as real estate booms

Nyamira Town sheds backward tag as real estate booms
Steve Mokaya 6 hours ago
Moving without tears: The rise and rise of professional movers

Moving without tears: The rise and rise of professional movers
Peter Theuri 7 hours ago
Kenyans withdraw Sh59b after economy re-opened

Kenyans withdraw Sh59b after economy re-opened
Dominic Omondi 8 hours ago
Bitter taste in tea bonus that has kept farmers off plucking

Bitter taste in tea bonus that has kept farmers off plucking
Lydiah Nyawira and Boniface Gikandi 16 hours ago

Read More

Tough times ahead for DP Ruto in new security measures

Politics

Tough times ahead for DP Ruto in new security measures

Tough times ahead for DP Ruto in new security measures

Raila, Ruto in fresh scramble for Coast

Politics

Raila, Ruto in fresh scramble for Coast

Raila, Ruto in fresh scramble for Coast

MPs deny receiving summons over chaos

Politics

MPs deny receiving summons over chaos

MPs deny receiving summons over chaos

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.