NCIC warns against early campaigns, wants leaders charged over Murang’a chaos

By Japheth Ogila | October 5th 2020 at 10:44:19 GMT +0300

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has urged politicians to stop engaging in premature campaigns and making utterances that could plunge the country into violence.

In a statement released on Sunday evening, the NCIC chair Dr Samuel Kobia condemned the clashes in Murang’a pitting two rival camps at the weekend.

Two people succumbed as a result of violence while three others were hospitalised after sustaining injuries.

The commission attributed this incident to the rising political temperatures which it said threatens to tear the country apart at the time the government is grappling with containing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We express our collective outrage at the rising political temperatures in the country. Over the past few months, we have noted with concern, the hatred, bigotry, and political rhetoric that is slowly degenerating into violence,” NCIC statement partly read.  

The commission was categorical with its precautionary message as it urged the political leaders to shun the hustler-dynasty campaign narrative, arguing it could create division and precipitate a genocide of Rwanda’s magnitude.

“We do note, with deep concern, that the attacks, and counter-attacks, have created space for threats of violence to emerge. Of significance, is the hustlers-dynasty dichotomy that mirrors the narrative that preceded the Rwanda Genocide,” the commission stated.

The NCIC has also called on the police to arrest the political leaders suspected to have masterminded Murang’a County clashes on Sunday, just before the Deputy President William Ruto attended a fundraiser at AIPCA Church in Kenol, Kandara Constituency.

“We warn that the proliferation of criminal and organised groups must be arrested before it gets out of hand.

We not only call upon the security forces to apprehend the perpetrators, but would like to remind Kenyans and politicians in general that this country has deep reverence for the Constitution and the rule of law,” the NCIC stated.

It then proceeded to appeal to the political leaders to stop subjecting the country to premature campaign mode.

“We vigorously support constructive, honest, and useful public debate, but we will not condone discourses that prematurely draw us into an early campaign period.”

Ordered arrests

The statement comes at a time that the Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai ordered for the arrest of Kandara MP Alice Wahome and her Kiharu counterpart Ndindi Nyoro in connection with the Murang’a violence.

The two were ordered to appear before Central region DCIO office for questioning. Police said they are suspected to have incited a group of youth to enter into a confrontation with the police. The police were forced to lob teargas canisters to disperse pro-Kieleweke and pro-Tanga Tanga supporters who clashed at Kenol.

Speaking during the event, pro-DP Ruto MPs, among them Alice Wahome (Kandara), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) and Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira) blamed the violence on Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege.

But Chege, in an interview with Standard Digital rubbished the claims. She said the incident was scripted by rival Tanga Tanga faction to tarnish her name.

NCIC DP William Ruto Uhuru Kenya Alice Wahome Hustlwer vs Dynasty
