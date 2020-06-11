Muthama, Khalwale slam President for office abuse

Former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama. [File, Standard]

Former senators Johnstone Muthama (Machakos) and Bony Khalwale (Kakamega) now claim President Uhuru Kenyatta has overrun other arms of government and is abusing power.

The duo claimed the President was out of control, bullish and that he had even stripped his deputy William Ruto of constitutional duties.

They added that the President had scared the Speakers of National Assembly and the Senate into submission and now controls both Houses.

“Under Uhuru, the economy has gone to the dogs,” said Muthama, calling upon locals to persevere and wait for Ruto's vibrant economy.

Muthama asked the President not to cling on power whilst Dr Khalwale slammed him for holding the Chief Justice in contempt.

Khalwale said the president's mistreatment of his deputy was the reason the DP skipped the recent Covid-19 conference. “The President is trying to suppress the Judiciary and thus not keen to heed to the CJ's advisory to dissolve Parliament," said Khalwale.

The duo popularised the 'Hustler' movement, urging locals to rally behind Ruto's 2022 bid.