Back BBI, win Uhuru’s support for presidency, leaders urge Mudavadi

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi (right) and Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku (centre) at a Maasai Culture Festival in Mparasha Kajiado Central on September 20, 2020.[Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi stands a chance of winning the presidency if he works closely with President Uhuru Kenyatta as he crafts his succession plan.

Leaders from the Maasai community now say they will vote for the candidate who will be fronted by the President Uhuru and Opposition leader Raila Odinga in 2022.

They now want Mr Mudavadi to remain focused on the handshake and train his eyes on being the chosen candidate as Uhuru retires in 2022.

Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku and six MPs from both ODM and ANC said Mr Mudavadi had an impressive track record and that the only boost he needs is to be the President's candidate.

Speaking at Maparasha in Kajiado County during a cultural rite of passage for morans to elders, Lugari MP Ayub Savula said he was confident Uhuru would endorse the ANC Leader because the two had a long working history.

"I know there are talks between the President and our party leader. We are confident the President will prefer Mudavadi and we shall fully back him," said Savula.

Governor Lenku said the Maa nation had nothing against Mudavadi and urged him to seek the President's backing ahead of 2022.

"Kajiado is proud of how you helped set the foundation of our county when you were Local Government minister. We know you mean well for our country and we would not hesitate to support you," said the governor.

He added, "Kajiado is a Jubilee zone. This political allegiance remains intact. Our party leader President Kenyatta will give us direction in 2022. Stay close to him. If you are the candidate, we shall come out in full support,” said the governor.

He said that as the chairman of the BBI in Maasailand, the community had made its recommendations known and were awaiting the BBI report to make further decisions.

" We are very keen on Handshake. Whatever comes from this process will have our support. We fully support Mr Kenyatta and Mr Odinga's unity efforts ahead of 2022," said Mr Lenku.

Mudavadi said the BBI process was welcome and urged leaders not to give ordinary Kenyans a raw deal in its outcome. It would be unfortunate if we shall make constitutional changes to create positions for a few individuals. We must make laws for posterity," he said.

The ANC leader said he was keen to see corruption suspects brought to book to save Kenyans the loss of billions of shillings and asked the DCI and the DPP to work hard and nail the suspects.

Among the leaders who attended the event were MPs Alfred Agoi (Sabatia), Petronila Were (nominated senator) and Beatrice Adagala ( Vihiga Women Rep).