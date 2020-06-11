Investigate politicians using “watu fulani” and “watu wengine” phrases in rallies - Wambugu

×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Central Coast Eastern Nairobi North Eastern Nyanza Rift Valley Western Business News Stocks Financial Standard Africa Asia America Europe Weird News Editorial Commentary Letters Crazy World Features Entertainment Money & Careers Health & Science Sci & Tech Home & Away Generation Next Cartoon Education Pointblank Environment Travel & Destination Columns Kipkoech Tanui uReport Kiambu Murang'a Nyandarua Kirinyaga Nyeri Baringo Bomet Elgeyo Kajiado Kericho Laikipia Nakuru Nandi Narok Samburu Trans Nzoia Turkana Mombasa Kwale Kilifi Tanariver Taita Taveta Kakamega Vihiga Bungoma Busia Siaya Kisumu Homabay Migori Kisii Nyamira Nairobi Uasin Gishu West Pokot Sunday Magazine The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Education and Training Health and Environment Insurance and Financial Security Housing Current Affairs Humour Makau Mutua David Oginde Clay Muganda Comand Your Morning Mohamed Wehliye Wednesday Life Alexander Chagema Arts & Culture Kamotho Waiganjo Barrack Muluka Xn Iraki Urban Rights - By Steve Ouma Branding Voice KCB Fredrick Ogola Sunday Magazine Wanja Kavengi Njoki Kaigai David Oginde Ken Opalo Daisy Maritim Houghton Irungu Hustle News Group Stages Round of 16 Quarter Finals Semi Finals Finals Third Place play-offs Opinion Dr Pesa Podcasts Round Table Sepetuko Eve Woman Ramadhan Special Fact Check Correction Explainers The Standard Insider Blog E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Central
Coast
Eastern
Nairobi
North Eastern
Nyanza
Rift Valley
Western
Business News
Stocks
Financial Standard
Africa
Asia
America
Europe
Weird News
Editorial
Commentary
Letters
Crazy World
Features
Entertainment
Money & Careers
Health & Science
Sci & Tech
Home & Away
Generation Next
Cartoon
Education
Pointblank
Environment
Travel & Destination
Columns
Kipkoech Tanui
uReport
Kiambu
Murang'a
Nyandarua
Kirinyaga
Nyeri
Baringo
Bomet
Elgeyo
Kajiado
Kericho
Laikipia
Nakuru
Nandi
Narok
Samburu
Trans Nzoia
Turkana
Mombasa
Kwale
Kilifi
Tanariver
Taita Taveta
Kakamega
Vihiga
Bungoma
Busia
Siaya
Kisumu
Homabay
Migori
Kisii
Nyamira
Nairobi
Uasin Gishu
West Pokot
Sunday Magazine
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Education and Training
Health and Environment
Insurance and Financial
Security
Housing
Current Affairs
Humour
Makau Mutua
David Oginde
Clay Muganda
Comand Your Morning
Mohamed Wehliye
Wednesday Life
Alexander Chagema
Arts & Culture
Kamotho Waiganjo
Barrack Muluka
Xn Iraki
Urban Rights - By Steve Ouma
Branding Voice
KCB
Fredrick Ogola
Sunday Magazine
Wanja Kavengi
Njoki Kaigai
David Oginde
Ken Opalo
Daisy Maritim
Houghton Irungu
Hustle
News
Group Stages
Round of 16
Quarter Finals
Semi Finals
Finals
Third Place play-offs
Opinion
Dr Pesa
Podcasts
Round Table
Sepetuko
Eve Woman
Ramadhan Special
Fact Check
Correction
Explainers
The Standard Insider
Blog
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Investigate politicians using “watu fulani” and “watu wengine” phrases in rallies - Wambugu

By Japheth Ogila | September 15th 2020 at 12:09:19 GMT +0300

Nyeri Town Member of Parliament Ngunjiri Wambugu. [File, Standard]

Nyeri Town Member of Parliament Ngunjiri Wambugu has written to the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti seeking a determination of implication of certain phrases often used by political leaders.

In the letter dated September 15, 2020, Mr Wambugu has argued that phrases like “Watu fulani” and “Watu wengine” may sound harmless but could be coded by politicians to fan violence against a section of Kenyans.

He has identified Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi, his Emurua Dikirr counterpart Johana Ng’eno and the Deputy President William Ruto as the leaders who commonly use the phrases, which he termed as ambiguous.

Wambugu liked these phrases to others like “kwekwe” and “madoadoa” which were allegedly used to spread hate messages and incite ethnic violence by politicians during the 2007 General Election.

“Please note that the phrases “Watu fulani” and “watu wengine”are politically ambiguous. In current public political conversations, these phrases are being assumed to refer to particular Kenyan political families. Others assume that these refer to particular Kenyan economic sector. However, some…fear that these phrases could as easily refer to a certain ethnic community,” he noted in the letter.

He proceeded: “We must view these phrases as dangerous as the “madoadoda” and “kwekwe” encountered in Kenya’s violent history.

The legislator, who sits in the Administration and National Security Committee now wants Mr Kinoti to investigate the motivation behind the use of the phrases and apprehend leaders found culpable for incitement.

“I, therefore, request your office to investigate whether these phrases are meant to incite some sections of Kenyan society against others. If this is found to be the case…I demand that appropriate charges be preferred against anyone who has used these phrases in political rallies. This will ensure that we protect Kenyans from immediate and future political inter-ethnic conflict,” he further requested in the letter.

This comes at a time that the police and National Commission of Integration Commission (NCIC) have been busy investigating political leaders in connection to hate speech.

On Monday, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi was charged with hate speech, assault against a police officer and resisting arrest at a Nakuru court. Sudi was remanded for two days and 2will be brought to court on September 16, 2020, for bail ruling. He is accused of attacking President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family, after which, he dared the police to arrest him and vowed not to apologise.

Ng’eno too was arrested and later released on bail after he was charged with incitement over his attack on the head of state and utterances over the Mau settlement.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Topics
Ngunjiri Wambugu George Kinoti “Watu fulani” “Watu wengine”
Share this story
Previous article
The blows Kenya’s education system is soaking up from the effects of Covid-19
Next article
Pastoralists bask in sweet smell of profits from gum, resin trade

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Pastoralists bask in sweet smell of profits from gum, resin trade
Pastoralists bask in sweet smell of profits from gum, resin trade

LATEST STORIES

This is why counties are terribly broke- CoG
This is why counties are terribly broke- CoG

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why social media should worry you

Why social media should worry you
Judah Ben-Hur 9 hours ago
Ties that bind: How family cords influence the success of athletes

Ties that bind: How family cords influence the success of athletes
Paul Ochieng and Gerald Lwande 11 hours ago
Quality issues stalk Sh1.9b desks project

Quality issues stalk Sh1.9b desks project
Augustine Oduor 1 day ago
Shilling's plunge spikes power bills

Shilling's plunge spikes power bills
Macharia Kamau 1 day ago

Read More

Raila to decide fate of 11 MCAs who defied party

Politics

Raila to decide fate of 11 MCAs who defied party

Raila to decide fate of 11 MCAs who defied party

Ndii, activists ask court to switch off BBI reggae

Politics

Ndii, activists ask court to switch off BBI reggae

Ndii, activists ask court to switch off BBI reggae

Gideon: Young and old should work together

Politics

Gideon: Young and old should work together

Gideon: Young and old should work together

Ruto is on his way out of Jubilee party, claims Kiunjuri

Politics

Ruto is on his way out of Jubilee party, claims Kiunjuri

Ruto is on his way out of Jubilee party, claims Kiunjuri

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.