SEE ALSO: Public views sought as 12 MPs nominated for state awardsSudi is being represented by 15 lawyers led by Gladys Boss Shollei, the Uasin Gishu Woman Representative. Sudi who presented himself to the police on Sunday in Eldoret before he was flown to Nakuru County to record his statement spent the night at Nakuru Central Police Station cells. By 1:30 pm he was yet to take a plea as his lawyers put up a spirited fight to have him released on bond pending the investigations. Nakuru Chief Magistrate Josephat Kalo is expected to giver a ruling after listening to arguments from both sides.
SEE ALSO: How police lost plot and face in the hunt for SudiSudi was flown to Nakuru minutes after he surrendered at Langas Police Station in Uasin Gishu County on Sunday morning. He was then booked at Nakuru Central Police Station.
Sudi posted on his Facebook page shortly after his arrest as he revealed that he was being flown to Nairobi. But the police chopper headed to Nakuru Central Police Station landing at the Dog Unit from where disembarked.
“I'm being airlifted to Nairobi. Will be landing at Wilson Airport shortly,” Sudi said moments after photos of him accompanied by other Jubilee politicians and his lawyers emerged online.
Earlier in the day, the MP said he surrendered to the police after getting reports from the media that the police were searching from him.
“As a law-abiding citizen, I have presented myself at Langas Police Station early this morning even before the officers arrive. It was unnecessary to be treated with a lot of drama by sending a contingent of police officers to my home. I was away the time police arrived at my place. Thank you all for standing with me,” he said. He stated in the OB that he had not received any summons from the police but volunteered to surrender only after his name dominated the media that the police were after him. This is after he made remarks deemed abusive towards President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family recently, to which he vowed that he would not apologise over his utterances. While speaking to Spice FM on Monday morning, NCIC Commissioner Sam Kona accepted that most cases the commission handles fail to conclude in a situation where one is found guilty. But on the other side, the commission explores reconciliation. “In most of the cases that we have been able to pursue, we provide provisions reconciliation where someone says he is remorseful and won’t repeat it,” Sam Kona.
The legislator played a hardball even after the Deputy President William Ruto lashed at his statements saying that he and Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno could have chosen respectable words to criticise the head of state.
SEE ALSO: Ruto: I will defeat the deep stateSudi has lined up a group of lawyers that will take to court to defend him over the impending charges. His lawyers were with him on Sunday when the surrendered in Eldoret and later accompanied him to Nakuru Central Police Station where he was booked in. Sudi’s arrest came after drama and running battles involving the police and his constituents who tried to bar the officers from gaining access to his home to arrest him. He was aided by police to escape as a team of officers arrived at his home. During the siege, one of the MP’s supporter was shot and injured while a police officer was attacked by a machete. Two police officers attached to the Presidential Escort Unit were arrested after they were found in the MP’s compound. They had not declared they were police officers all along as the siege went on before the MP escaped from the compound. It later emerged a third officer who is a senior commander of the presidential guards had escaped alongside the MP. This was after his gun was found in one of the cars that were parked in the MP’s compound. The other two officers’ guns were confiscated as they were taken in for a grilling. They said they were on an assignment in the area before they decided to visit the MP. Those arrested too are expected in court Monday to face various charges, police aware of the plans said. [Additional reporting by Cyrus Ombati]