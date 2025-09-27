How Ruto is focusing on building political capital

President William Ruto during celebrations to mark the UN International Day for minorities at State House, Nairobi, on December 18, 2025. [PCS]
President William Ruto is using every available platform, from cultural festivals to State House meetings, and now by inviting thousands of people from minority communities, to bolster his bid for re-election in 2027 through dishing out of goodies.
