×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

How Ruto is focusing on building political capital

By Biketi Kikechi | Dec. 19, 2025

President William Ruto during celebrations to mark the UN International Day for minorities at State House, Nairobi, on December 18, 2025. [PCS]

President William Ruto is using every available platform, from cultural festivals to State House meetings, and now by inviting thousands of people from minority communities, to bolster his bid for re-election in 2027 through dishing out of goodies.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

President William Ruto 2027 Elections Affordable Housing Programme Negative Ethnicity
.

Latest Stories

Mohammed Ibrahim: Man of conscience at the Apex Court
Mohammed Ibrahim: Man of conscience at the Apex Court
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
12 mins ago
Like Uhuru, Ruto now knows presidency is not a bed of roses
Michael Ndonye
By Michael Ndonye
12 mins ago
Stop lying to mothers; there's nothing like safe abortion
Opinion
By Eda JB Tatu
12 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How State House used Sh4.5 billion in three months
By Edwin Nyarangi and Ndungu Gachane 12 mins ago
How State House used Sh4.5 billion in three months
CBE transition: How students will be placed in senior school
By Lewis Nyaundi 12 mins ago
CBE transition: How students will be placed in senior school
Why court rejected bid to withdraw case against Maasai Mara hotel
By George Sayagie 12 mins ago
Why court rejected bid to withdraw case against Maasai Mara hotel
How Kindiki spent Sh426m in three months as State expenditure surges
By Edwin Nyarangi 12 mins ago
How Kindiki spent Sh426m in three months as State expenditure surges
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved