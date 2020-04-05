';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Ruto: IDeep state will not block my road to victory

By Peterson Githaiga | September 14th 2020 at 10:37:42 GMT +0300

Deputy President William Ruto. [File, Standard]
Can’t you find something better to do with your time?  Please!  Give me a break! This was Deputy President   William Ruto’s message when he addressed a gathering at two functions he attended in Kitengela,  Kajiado  County, yesterday.

Dr Ruto urged those opposed to his 2022 presidential bid to let him be, repeating his earlier remakes that he was aware of a  plot by what he called the ‘Deep State’  and systems to hamper his efforts.

“We are ready and waiting for that ‘Deep State’ and system that they are talking about.  We will go head-on because we have nothing to fear,” said Ruto, as he addressed the crowd in Kitengela.

 He emphasised that he was still the Deputy President “under the current Constitution”, adding that he would make sure the promises he and President Uhuru Kenyatta made to Kenyans before and after they were elected are fulfilled.

SEE ALSO: How police lost plot and face in the hunt for Sudi

“I and President Uhuru promised Kenyans that we will deliver the Big Four agenda.  As his deputy, I’m sure we will,” said Ruto at the event, where he was accompanied by at least  15  MPs,  among them   Kikuyu’s   Kimani      Ichung’wa, Mathira’s  Rigathi Gachagwa and   Alice   Wahome of  Kandara There were also 25 Kaji-ado Ward Reps.

The DP vowed to continue to donate money to churches despite the criticism his actions attracted. 

“When I was born by my mother, I was taken to church and I was trained to give.  That’s why God has brought me this far. Therefore, I will stop at nothing giving money to the church,”  said Ruto. The  DP  accused  his  detractors  of  working  “day  and  night”  to  stop  him   from   succeeding   Uhuru,  adding:  “What  will they do to me?”

He sought the local electorate’s support for his bid,  saying:“I’m requesting you that we move together in this journey to  Statehouse.  We should show these people that even people drawn from poor families can lead this nation”.

 Ruto first attended an ordination of a pastor at the Baraka FPK Church in Kitengela before going to the local  Methodist Church, where he helped raise funds towards its construction.

SEE ALSO: Senator Gideon calls on leaders to respect presidency

In the past few weeks, Ruto, whose strategists consider Kajiado as one of his vote-hunting grounds,  has intensified his political activities,  meeting five delegations at his Karen home, much to the chagrin of Uhuru’s allies in Kajiado.

The first delegation was led by Kajiado South MP Katoo ole Metito. The second delegation was taken to  Karen by  Sena-tor Philip Mpaayei, while the third was led by nominated senator Mary Seneta, who is eyeing the Kajiado East MP seat.

Related Topics
William  Ruto Deputy President Deep state Uhuru Kenyatta Raila Odinga
Share this story
Previous article
Pregnancy made me hate my husband's voice, cooking
Next article
Thiem beats Zverev to win US Open for first Grand Slam title

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

The cultural pain of an insult against a mother
The cultural pain of an insult against a mother

LATEST STORIES

Public views sought as 12 MPs nominated for state awards
Public views sought as 12 MPs nominated for state awards

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Before fibre optics, Mount Longonot was a scientific and tech marvel

Before fibre optics, Mount Longonot was a scientific and tech marvel
Bethuel Oduo 30 minutes ago
Poop is gross, right?

Poop is gross, right?
Pauline Muindi 12 hours ago
Preserving your fertility for future use

Preserving your fertility for future use
Nancy Nzalambi 12 hours ago
My immune system brought my nerves tumbling down

My immune system brought my nerves tumbling down
Yvonne Kawira 12 hours ago

Read More

Mt Kenya politics: Leaders read mischief in elders’ talks

Politics

Mt Kenya politics: Leaders read mischief in elders’ talks

Mt Kenya politics: Leaders read mischief in elders’ talks
Senator Gideon calls on leaders to respect presidency

Politics

Senator Gideon calls on leaders to respect presidency

Senator Gideon calls on leaders to respect presidency
Wiper opposes three-tier government, pledges to back BBI

Politics

Wiper opposes three-tier government, pledges to back BBI

Wiper opposes three-tier government, pledges to back BBI
Meeting to expel Ford Kenya rebels ends in disarray

Politics

Meeting to expel Ford Kenya rebels ends in disarray

Police disrupt Ford Kenya meeting convened to expel allies of Wamunyinyi
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.