Deputy President William Ruto. [File, Standard]

Can’t you find something better to do with your time? Please! Give me a break! This was Deputy President William Ruto’s message when he addressed a gathering at two functions he attended in Kitengela, Kajiado County, yesterday. Dr Ruto urged those opposed to his 2022 presidential bid to let him be, repeating his earlier remakes that he was aware of a plot by what he called the ‘ Deep State’ and systems to hamper his efforts. “We are ready and waiting for that ‘Deep State’ and system that they are talking about. We will go head-on because we have nothing to fear,” said Ruto, as he addressed the crowd in Kitengela. He emphasised that he was still the Deputy President “under the current Constitution”, adding that he would make sure the promises he and President Uhuru Kenyatta made to Kenyans before and after they were elected are fulfilled.

“I and President Uhuru promised Kenyans that we will deliver the Big Four agenda. As his deputy, I’m sure we will,” said Ruto at the event, where he was accompanied by at least 15 MPs, among them Kikuyu’s Kimani Ichung’wa, Mathira’s Rigathi Gachagwa and Alice Wahome of Kandara There were also 25 Kaji-ado Ward Reps. The DP vowed to continue to donate money to churches despite the criticism his actions attracted. “When I was born by my mother, I was taken to church and I was trained to give. That’s why God has brought me this far. Therefore, I will stop at nothing giving money to the church,” said Ruto. The DP accused his detractors of working “day and night” to stop him from succeeding Uhuru, adding: “What will they do to me?” He sought the local electorate’s support for his bid, saying:“I’m requesting you that we move together in this journey to Statehouse. We should show these people that even people drawn from poor families can lead this nation”.Ruto first attended an ordination of a pastor at the Baraka FPK Church in Kitengela before going to the local Methodist Church, where he helped raise funds towards its construction.

In the past few weeks, Ruto, whose strategists consider Kajiado as one of his vote-hunting grounds, has intensified his political activities, meeting five delegations at his Karen home, much to the chagrin of Uhuru’s allies in Kajiado. The first delegation was led by Kajiado South MP Katoo ole Metito. The second delegation was taken to Karen by Sena-tor Philip Mpaayei, while the third was led by nominated senator Mary Seneta, who is eyeing the Kajiado East MP seat.