Mbadi: Obado's impeachment has Raila's blessing

Raila has okayed your impeachment, Mbadi tells Governor Obado

By Kevin Ogutu | September 12th 2020 at 02:49:03 GMT +0300

ODM party chairman John Mbadi has refuted claims by the embattled Migori Governor Okoth Obado that it is only a few individuals in the party who are after his ouster. 

Speaking to a charged ODM delegates in Migori on Saturday, Mbadi likened his position in ODM party leadership to a cardinal, where Raila Odinga is a Pope.

"When I say something and the party leader does not disagree with me, then this means it is the position of the entire ODM leadership to have Obado out of office," said Mbadi.

SEE ALSO: Obado ouster fails to take off

He said while Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong has equally been charged with corruption in court, Obado remains the first ODM governor to be barred from office.

"There is no question of a double standard here as it is being alleged in some quarters," said Mbadi.

Obado had two days ago accused some individuals in the ODM party of taking advantage of the graft charges he is facing to push for his removal from office.

Obado said he had no problem with the ODM party and its leadership.

He, however, challenged unnamed party officials hell-bent on seeing his ouster to provide minutes of the meeting that resolved to have him kicked out of office.

SEE ALSO: Obado ouster bid: Police deployed as tension rises in Migori

“The sheer number of police officers deployed to Migori town on Tuesday is a demonstration of how far this lie had gone. Migori has remained a peaceful town and we intend to have it that way,” said Obado.

