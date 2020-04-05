Mbadi: Obado's impeachment has Raila's blessing

SEE ALSO: Obado ouster fails to take offHe said while Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong has equally been charged with corruption in court, Obado remains the first ODM governor to be barred from office. "There is no question of a double standard here as it is being alleged in some quarters," said Mbadi. Obado had two days ago accused some individuals in the ODM party of taking advantage of the graft charges he is facing to push for his removal from office. Obado said he had no problem with the ODM party and its leadership.
SEE ALSO: Obado ouster bid: Police deployed as tension rises in Migori“The sheer number of police officers deployed to Migori town on Tuesday is a demonstration of how far this lie had gone. Migori has remained a peaceful town and we intend to have it that way,” said Obado.