MP Sudi: President Uhuru is treating DP Ruto like a squatter

';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Sudi slams President Uhuru for mistreating DP Ruto, his allies

By Mireri Junior | September 7th 2020 at 05:31:32 GMT +0300

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has hit out at President Uhuru Kenyatta for mistreating his deputy William Ruto and those close to him (the DP).

Sudi (pictured) claimed President Uhuru had ordered for the arrest of Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ngeno of his remarks against him.

“We understand police have been sent to arrest Ng’eno for saying Kenya doesn’t belong to the President, we want to condemn the imminent arrest and tell him to leave the MP alone,” he said.

SEE ALSO: Let’s back CS Kagwe in bid to cleanse health docket

Sudi warned that DP Ruto's allies are unhappy with the way they are being harassed by the government and that they will not take in anymore mistreatment.

“We don’t owe you any political debt, we voted for you four times in 2002, 2013, and 2017 as a region but you have paid back with disdain. Please leave us alone,” Sudi said in a video posted on his Facebook page on Monday.

He dared the President to arrest all politicians allied to Ruto, saying they are ready for anything.

Sudi said Kenya is for all Kenyans and not for one individual, adding that they will not be gagged by the government.

“Kenya does not belong to anyone even the President, we all have a right to be in this country,” he said in his video.

SEE ALSO: Eyes on Uhuru to avert loss of academic year

He accused President Uhuru of mistreating his deputy and his allies despite helping him to win in the presidency.

“Ruto looks like a squatter in the government he helped formed, it is so painful and we are bitter with the president,” he added.

“You send your Cabinet Secretaries to insult Ruto daily, we are tired.”

Ng’eno had earlier called on the President to resign saying he has failed to work with his deputy.

"Uhuru should work with his deputy but if cannot, go home, Kenya does not belong to you, resign".

SEE ALSO: Ruto censures CSs for politicking at the expense of service delivery

Ngeno dared President Uhuru to arrest him for speaking his mind and defending DP Ruto.

"Kenya belongs to Kenyans, you cannot rule us the way you want, and if you want to jail us, go ahead," he said.

Ng’eno also cautioned President Uhuru against endorsing any presidential candidate in 2022, saying he should finish his term and go home.

Related Topics
Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi President Uhuru Kenyatta William Ruto Jubille wrangles
Share this story
Previous article
Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article
Man City's Mahrez and Laporte test positive for coronavirus

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Kajiado leaders divided as Uhuru, Ruto turf war rages
Kajiado leaders divided as Uhuru, Ruto turf war rages

LATEST STORIES

MP Sudi: President Uhuru is treating DP Ruto like a squatter
MP Sudi: President Uhuru is treating DP Ruto like a squatter

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Years of neglect leave Magere shrine in ruins

Years of neglect leave Magere shrine in ruins
Kevine Omollo 9 hours ago
Quest for truth on man’s father to wait longer

Quest for truth on man’s father to wait longer
Kamau Muthoni 9 hours ago
The burden of caregiving

The burden of caregiving
Kenneth Kipruto 18 hours ago
Eyes on Uhuru to avert loss of academic year

Eyes on Uhuru to avert loss of academic year

Augustine Oduor 18 hours ago

Read More

Mutua pledges 5m jobs in presidential bid

Politics

Mutua pledges 5m jobs in presidential bid

Mutua pledges 5m jobs in presidential bid
Obado's removal process gathers speed

Politics

Obado's removal process gathers speed

Governor Obado's impeachment plan in full swing
Ruto censures CSs for politicking at the expense of service delivery

Politics

Ruto censures CSs for politicking at the expense of service delivery

Ruto censures CSs for politicking at the expense of service delivery

Get ready for referendum in March next year

Politics

Get ready for referendum in March next year

Get ready for referendum in March next year
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.