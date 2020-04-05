';
Ruto censures CSs for politicking at the expense of service delivery

By Peterson Githaiga and Kennedy Gachuhi | September 7th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Deputy President William Ruto (left) and former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama (centre) during a church service at the Athi River ACK Church, yesterday. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto has asked government officials to stop politicking and focus instead on delivery of the Big Four Agenda. 

Speaking after attending a church service at the Athi River ACK yesterday, Ruto accused some Cabinet Secretaries of issuing inflammatory statements.

“Of late we have heard senior government officers such as Cabinet Secretaries hurling insults at each other; this kind of behaviour will not help solve anything. As a government, we should be busy working to make sure our Big Four agenda is achieved,” said Ruto during celebrations to commemorate the seventh anniversary of the establishment of the diocese. He urged government officials to deliver their mandate.

Some CSs are under the spotlight for issuing statements targeted at President Uhuru Kenyatta’s critics during their countrywide tours to inspect development projects. On Friday, Environment CS Keriako Tobiko engaged in an ugly spat with Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, an ally of Ruto.

SEE ALSO: TVETs crucial to the realisation of Uhuru’s signature projects

Last week while hosting CSs Fred Matiang’i (Interior) and Mutahi Kagwe (Health) in Kajiado, Tobiko faulted the DP for holding meetings at his Karen residence in Nairobi. He accused Ruto of engaging in premature campaigns.

The Environment CS further accused Ruto and his allies of disrespecting the Head of State. This came a day after the DP hosted MCAs from Kajiado where he hit out at Tobiko for criticising him for hosting delegations.

Yesterday, Ruto who was accompanied by former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama and five Ukambani MPs called on leaders to desist from chest-thumping and politicking.

“What will you achieve by abusing each other? Government officers should strive to achieve the Big Four Agenda and not politick,” said Ruto.

Speaking at a funds drive in Baringo County yesterday, Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri said it was a shame that CSs were disrespecting the DP under the watch of the president.

SEE ALSO: How Ruto link and sugar networks paved way for Migori governor

“The president’s silence is his biggest undoing in his administration. His deputy is being insulted by State officers who are junior to him but the president is mum,” said Ngunjiri.

He asked Uhuru to call his administration to order.

“State officers are required by law to bring honour to the public offices they hold. Today they command no respect for the foul language they are using with negative energy directed towards Ruto,” he added. 

He singled out CS Tobiko following the attack on Ruto last week.

“Tobiko should realise he is in government courtesy of joint efforts of the president and his deputy. If he (Tobiko) cannot respect Ruto, let him respect the office of the DP,” he said.

SEE ALSO: Ruto gambles with 'No' vote to test ground for 2022

The legislator warned that the country was headed in the wrong direction as CSs openly engage in politics contrary to the law.

“We are losing track every day. The CSs are supposed to help the president achieve his aspirations to leave the legacy of a united country. Regrettably, it is them that are sowing seeds of discord through politicking,” he said.

Ngunjiri further called for the suspension of senior government officials mentioned in the Covid-19 funds' scandal to allow investigations.

He said Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa) boss Jonah Manjari was being victimised despite the names of Health CS Kagwe and Principal Secretary Susan Mochache being linked to the controversial tenders.

“Kagwe and Mochache are not sacred cows. Why are they being spared when there is evidence of blatant plunder of public funds? The same treatment accorded to Manjari should apply to them. They should not sacrifice Manjari for their ill deeds,” said Ngunjiri.

He pointed out that the change of tune by Manjari was suspect and should not be taken lightly.

While appearing before the Senate Committee on Health, Manjari had claimed that Kagwe and Mochache had put pressure on him in writing and through SMSs on the award of tenders at Kemsa.

He would, however, later retract the statement saying, “The PS and CS had no direct role in the procurement process. The role of the PS was to authorise the use of available World Bank funds to make payments against procurements already undertaken by Kemsa.”

“Kenyans will never get to know the truth on this shocking theft of funds meant to cushion them against the pandemic if the accused persons still hold office during investigations. They should all be sacked or directed to step aside until the matter is concluded,” said Ngunjiri. 

Related Topics
(Kemsa Deputy President William Ruto Politicking Big Four Agenda Athi River ACK
