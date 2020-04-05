Raila, Ruto: Two archrivals with so much in common

ODM leader Raila Odinga with Deputy President William Ruto during the funeral of musician Joseph Kamaru at Muthithi Secondary School in Murang’a on October 2018. [File, Standard]

Politically energetic, strategic and aggressive, Deputy President William Ruto is following in the footsteps of opposition leader Raila Odinga whose four decades in politics associate him so much with defying the status quo. Despite their political differences, the more things change the more they remain the same and this old adage could describe the two leaders. Ruto and Raila were once political friends during and after 2007 presidential elections, only for the relationship to become sour after Mau Forest evictions, which Raila supported heavily but viciously opposed by Ruto. Since then the two have been on opposite sides.

Ruto has used every opportunity to drag Raila into any situation that does not favour him while the latter, in his fight against graft, has on most occasions linked the DP to major scandals in the country. Ruto and his brigade have accused Raila of causing trouble in Jubilee after the famous 2018 Handshake between the former prime minister and President Uhuru Kenyatta. The DP and his allies see this camaraderie has resulted in Uhuru alienating Ruto from his role as the DP. Raila has denied the accusations but maintained that he is only working with Uhuru to unite the country. Aside from their differences, the duo has a lot in common.Political analysts say both are cut from the same cloth of rebellion and strategic positioning and their energetic engagement in politics has defined their public life for decades.

Some analysts see a situation where the two arch rivals, who play their politics in the same style and design, will be the main contenders for the presidency in 2022. Raila has been quoted as saying Ruto is his political student and he can beat him in any contest at any time. Similarly, Ruto believes he can easily vanquish Raila. Nonetheless, these two political antagonists have many parallels. Through their knack to oppose things, they have found themselves on the opposing sides. Ruto has made it clear that he will oppose the looming constitutional referendum, thus, setting the stage to oppose the Uhuru-Raila wing, which is backing the law review through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI). “The two were together in the No camp during the 2005 referendum. If Ruto opposes the coming referendum, this will be a similarity but that is as far as the comparison goes,” says lawyer Charles Kanjama.

He says in 2003, Raila’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) opposed former President Mwai Kibaki’s wing from the beginning because Kibaki dishonoured the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) he had with Raila. In 2005, the “No” side, whose symbol was an orange, carried the day in the referendum. It was championed by Raila, Uhuru, Ruto, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, Joe Nyagah and Najib Balala against supporters of the proposed constitution led by President Kibaki. Kanjama says after the 2007 contested presidential election, Raila opposed Kibaki, though he was in government as prime minister and agitated for constitutional changes after many disagreements with Kibaki.“Raila is consistent in his politics. If he is dissatisfied, he stops immediately. But it has taken years for Ruto to start opposing Uhuru. We are seeing history repeating itself where those who helped some become presidents are being betrayed,” he says. Kanjama blames Uhuru and Kibaki for their actions that have led to the views taken by Raila and Ruto. “I don’t blame Raila or Ruto. I blame Uhuru and Kibaki for playing politics of betrayal. You can’t turn 100 per cent away from those who helped you gain power,” he says. He says Ruto is a political disciple of Raila and the late President Daniel Moi. Prof Frank Matanga, who teaches history at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST), says the two politicians are different. “Though the behaviour is the same, their agenda and objectives are different. Ruto is between a rock and a hard place and his is a question of survival,” Matanga says. Lawyer Bobby Mkangi, though acknowledging a compelling and intriguing similarity between the two, says there are stark differences. “The similarity is circumstantial in that they at times find themselves where they are. It is not determined or planned. The constitutional making journey that led to the 2010 Constitution offers some insights,” Mkangi says. He says Ruto was in the parliamentary committee that took over the process at Naivasha. “The DP was within the process and ensured that Party of National Unity (PNU) got what they wanted, including the presidential system. His about-turn to oppose the Constitution really shocked many,” Mkangi says. He says no one thought Kibaki could discard his agreement with Raila, creating the acrimony that led to the 2005 referendum. Mkangi however says the two politicians tactically pick up skills from each other.According to political analyst Javas Bigambo, Raila was made by rebellion since the birth of his politics and this was cemented in 1996 when after the death of his father Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, he fought tooth and nail to control Ford Kenya. And when he failed, he bolted out and formed his party. In the same breath, says Bigambo, Ruto made political capital as the kingpin of the Rift Valley when he stood up to Kanu after President Moi retired. However, Makadara MP George Aladwa, Raila’s ardent supporter, trashes any comparison between his party leader and the DP. “They are like water and oil. Raila has spent all his life agitating for better governance to benefit the majority while Ruto is bent on building his empire, even it if means diverting public funds,” Aladwa claims. In a similar fashion, Ruto allies think Raila is the problem. Former National Assembly Majority Whip Ben Washiali says it is wrong to say Ruto is opposing Uhuru. “I have been in government and can tell you at no point has the DP opposed the president. He is only opposing the referendum because it is a product of Uhuru and Raila. He was not party to it and the entry of Raila made Uhuru to sideline Ruto,” adds Washiali.