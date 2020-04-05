';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 20
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Wangwe: ‘Team Kenya’ is a withering tortoise

By Gathenya Njaramba | August 23rd 2020 at 08:42:27 GMT +0300

During the whirlwind purge on Jubilee Party leadership in the august House, few noticed the sudden change of fortunes for two erstwhile close friends.

Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe (pictured above) and his Mumias East counterpart Benjamin Washiali hail from neighbouring constituencies and are bosom buddies.

After eight years as Jubilee Party Whip at the National Assembly, Washiali was shown the door and replaced by his friend, Wangwe.

SEE ALSO: Kagwe defends Kemsa over supply of Sh300m free masks

It was not lost on observers that the duo was initially in Deputy President William Ruto’s political camp before Wangwe decamped to the group supporting ‘the handshake’ between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga.

Nearly three months of high stakes politics for the new Majority Whip, Wangwe spoke with The Standard about the journey so far.

Q: It is nearly three months since you were made the Majority Whip in the National Assembly. How has the ride been?

A: So far, so good. We have made great strides in the House and although it has been challenging, you get the satisfaction of serving your party’s interests in Parliament. My major role is to ensure members of the Jubilee coalition support the Majority Leader on the floor and that the government agenda gets enough backing.

Q: You replaced your friend and neighbouring MP Benjamin Washiali as the Majority Whip. How did this affect your friendship and how did your voters back at home take the swapping of roles?

SEE ALSO: State plan that could kill Kemri

A: Honourable Washiali and I remain good friends, but we are now playing in parallel political camps. There are reasons why the party decided to make changes in leadership at the National Assembly. Now that I was picked as Majority Whip, this should not put a chasm between my supporters and those in Mumias East. In fact, we should be grateful that in the national scheme of things, somebody found it proper to have a person from Western Kenya as the Whip in the ruling coalition. It is an honour.

Q: What has been your most demanding assignment so far?

A: My most trying undertaking was when I had to sign disciplinary letters of my colleagues who had gone against party rules. Some of them are my friends and they were being asked to show cause why they should not be expelled from the party. The other huge task was reorganising 21 committees in the House. Members come from different regions and professional backgrounds. Trying to fit all of them where they belong was not easy.

Q: What lessons have you picked so far?

A: My most profound lesson is that to be a good leader, you must be patient and a good listener. As Majority Whip, coalition members come to you with diverse requests, each representing his or her peoples’ interests. You must be able to listen, understand all of them and then advise accordingly. I have also realised that political parties have powers to effect changes in the way Kenya is governed. Unfortunately, most political parties do not seem to understand this and do not exercise that power.

SEE ALSO: Jubilee endorses former MP for speaker’s seat

Q: What should we expect from the National Assembly on the upcoming Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report?

A: We will discuss the contents and if we find the proposals therein good for the country, we will endorse them fully. We fully support the initiative for a stable, united and progressive Kenya. We believe the BBI will give a roadmap for a more inclusive nation, devoid of tribalism and suspicion. I will whip members into supporting the report once it is tabled in the House.

Q: Finally, what’s your take on the Senate’s ‘One Kenya Movement’ and the divisive revenue-sharing debate?

A: This (One Kenya Movement) is just a colourful movement, especially in this gloomy period of Covid-19 pandemic. The group has nothing for Kenya’s future. I would call it a ‘tortoise umbrella,’ because once my colleagues at the Senate pass the (revenue sharing) formula, the movement will wither away. When a tortoise is going about its life, it bravely brings out its head from its shell, but immediately it comes under attack, it pulls the head back. That said, Senate is canvassing a very important debate for our counties’ development. Let it find a solution soon and save our counties. Devolution is a game-changer for our country.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Previous article Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article West African delegation 'very hopeful' after meeting Mali junta
Related Topics
Jubilee Party Emmanuel Wangwe Benjamin Washiali National Assembly
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

The State House meeting that sealed Elachi’s fate as Speaker
The State House meeting that sealed Elachi’s fate as Speaker

LATEST STORIES

Plot to give Uhuru, MPs one more year
Plot to give Uhuru, MPs one more year

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Chinese wheeler-dealer caught in web of deceit he spun till his luck ended

Chinese wheeler-dealer caught in web of deceit he spun till his luck ended
Dominic Omondi 1 hour ago
Children to use school and church spaces for lessons

Children to use school and church spaces for lessons
Augustine Oduor 1 hour ago
Plot to give Uhuru, MPs one more year

Plot to give Uhuru, MPs one more year
Standard Team 2 hours ago
I sold all my livestock but owe herbalist treating my child

I sold all my livestock but owe herbalist treating my child
Mercy Kahenda 2 hours ago

Read More

Leaders strategise to oust rivals in elections

Politics

Leaders strategise to oust rivals in elections

Leaders strategise to oust rivals in elections
See you at the ballot, Kalonzo tells DP Ruto

Politics

See you at the ballot, Kalonzo tells DP Ruto

See you at the ballot, Kalonzo tells DP Ruto
KANU rolls out digital membership drive at grassroots level

Politics

KANU rolls out digital membership drive at grassroots level

KANU now moves digital membership drive to county branches

Ruto accuses unnamed leaders of using police for political gain

Politics

Ruto accuses unnamed leaders of using police for political gain

Ruto accuses unnamed leaders of using police for political gain
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.