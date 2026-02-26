Why it won't be easy for Kenya to slay monster of corruption

Deeds, Not Words, Count in the Fight Against Corruption

The Kenyan government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were scheduled to meet this February to agree on a governance strategy to address systemic corruption that constrains economic growth. According to media reports, the IMF has made it abundantly clear Kenya government must come up with a credible anti-corruption plan to qualify for additional aid.

While every effort to end endemic corruption is welcome, Kenya’s problem has never been about coming up with credible policy papers, but rather implementing the recommendations.