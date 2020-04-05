Kanu chairman and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi () has said Kanu is headed in the right direction as the country gears towards the 2022 General Election. Speaking on Thursday during the launch of digital membership recruitment by the party Senator Moi the online recruitment is part of a series of activities by the party to revamp its structures and consolidate national support ahead of 2022 and in line with the Political Parties Act 2011 on party membership. “Our new digital membership recruitment system that will strengthen and complement the existing manual process and helps the party comply with the Political Parties Act of 2011 on the threshold of members a political party should have,” he said.

SEE ALSO: ODM denies a pre-election deal between Raila, Kalonzo

The new system comprises the use of USSD: *483*03#, and a Web Portal: join.kanuparty.org where one can create a membership account and receive updates from the party. Gideon said the new membership drive will help the party to have a tamperproof register that will see it run a free, fair, and transparent nomination exercise. “To eliminate chaos common with political parties during primaries and to streamline our nomination process, we will generate a comprehensive membership register from this system to facilitate free, fair, transparent, and verifiable primaries.” Gideon said the party has also reviewed its membership categories to make the registration affordable for everyone interested in joining the independent party. He said the categories have been reviewed and widened into Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Imara with Platinum being of the highest value and Imara for ordinary Kenyans.

SEE ALSO: ODM: Raila will not back Kalonzo in 2022 polls

“I am glad to announce that we have revised these categories and developed a wide range of preferences namely Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Imara for our new cadres of membership with platinum being of the highest value and Imara being the ordinary membership,” he said.Gideon said the new membership categories will also factor in the affirmative needs of women, youth, and the people with disabilities to help the oldest party fulfill the aspiration for equity and inclusivity. He said digital recruitment will minimise physical contact and interactions adhering to the health regulations put in place to combat Covid-19. “In recognition of the extraordinary times we are living in, this system will minimise physical contact and interactions. As a result, it will escalate the baseline health protocols set to contain the spread of Covid-19.”

SEE ALSO: DP Ruto hosts Kisii leaders for key strategy meeting

Covid 19 Time Series

Gideon urged the youth to join KANU, adding that the party had space for them to showcase their talents and innovativeness. He hailed the youth in the party for coming up with the online recruitment initiative, saying with a space for the young people, KANU is the right place to be. “This project is purely the creativity of the young people in our party. It is an affirmation of the safe spaces in KANU for the youth to showcase their talents and hone their leadership skills.” He said on top of the membership recruitment, the party has constituted a new Standing Committee on NEC to help manage the party affairs and evaluate the party’s performance. According to Gideon, the ongoing activities will revamp the party and streamline its operations in readiness for the next General Election. “For sometimes now, we have been rolling out a series of activities to revamp our grassroots structures and consolidate our national support,” he said.