In a land overflowing with milk and bread, let workers eat cake!

Presidential advisor David Ndii is a brilliant mind with brilliant ideas, one of his most penetrating theories being about milk shortages that have ravaged the country over the last few months.
Ndii, whose name means “the one who eats,” says workers on government-run Affordable Housing—the project has been christened Avoidable Housing in some quarters—have been drinking all the milk.
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