Slowing down folks on the expressway paves for way for healthy 'collections'

A section of the 27-kilometre Nairobi Expressway. [File, Standard]

I received a text message from the National Transport Safety Association (NTSA) claiming that I had exceeded a speed limit and there was a fine to be paid. It was last Saturday, on the very day that I respectfully slowed down to the nonsensical speed of 50kph imposed on the Makenji area on the Thika Superhighway.