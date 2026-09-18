Slowing down folks on the expressway paves for way for healthy 'collections'

I received a text message from the National Transport Safety Association (NTSA) claiming that I had exceeded a speed limit and there was a fine to be paid. It was last Saturday, on the very day that I respectfully slowed down to the nonsensical speed of 50kph imposed on the Makenji area on the Thika Superhighway.
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