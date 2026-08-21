Congratulations to Dennis and Zakia on this 'Furahi' day with a difference

Audio By Vocalize

On a personal note, congratulations are in order to lawyer Dennis Muinduko and Zakia Ramadhan on their wedding, scheduled for this morning at the Ruaraka Baptist Church. I have known this couple for more years than I care to remember, and I couldn’t be more proud of what they have become. The wedding will be presided over by Reverend Edward Mburu, the senior pastor in charge of the sanctuary.

I have no idea why Dennis and Zakia chose a Friday for their special day, but if the idea was to minimise the flow of pilau eaters, they should have no doubt that pilau we must eat! I have been assigned the role of chief “goon,” which means providing security to the groom, just in case he has a change of mind and tries to sneak away, according to the good reverend.

Consequently, I visited the barber this week to dismantle my usual, rugged look so that I don’t scare guests away. That’s to say once the wedding is done and dusted, I’ll let my rugged beard back because I anticipate a surge in demand for “goon” services, especially in the run-up to the General Election.

While I might not have the muscle power that were demonstrably in abundance in Homa Bay, I think my height and fierce eyes can be quite intimidating. As Dennis and Zakia continue with their life together, I wish them the very best in all their endeavours, especially on this very day they have chosen to honour their families in a special way.