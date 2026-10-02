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Kitengela police in tight spot over ownership of liquor outlets

By Peterson Githaiga | Oct. 2, 2026
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Njogu Mungai one of Kitengela bar owners makes his remarks during a consultative forum with security agencies. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Police officers in Kitengela, Kajiado County, have come under scrutiny following allegations that some secretly own and operate liquor outlets in the town.

A section of bar owners has accused the officers, claiming that the alleged involvement has created a conflict of interest in the enforcement of laws governing the sale and consumption of alcoholic drinks.

The bar owners raised the concerns during a stakeholders’ meeting in Kitengela, where they called on the government to investigate the allegations and take action against officers found to be operating the liquor businesses.

According to Fredrick Chege, a member of the Kitengela Bar Owners Association, some outlets allegedly linked to police officers are allowed to operate beyond the legally permitted hours, while other businesses face strict enforcement and are ordered to close.

“We are appealing to the Government to investigate and prosecute the officers who own these alcohol outlets," said Chege.

He said the businesses operated by the officers remain open for up to 24 hours, while the rest are ordered to close at 11.pm

The traders said such practices are unfair and undermine confidence in the enforcement of liquor laws, arguing that officers responsible for enforcing the law should not have a financial interest in businesses affected by the same regulations.

"We are calling for proper investigations into the ownership of these liquor outlets in this town; any police officer found to be directly or indirectly operating a bar should face disciplinary and legal action," said Anthony Ndeitu, a bar owner.

The allegations come barely two weeks after residents of Kitengela declared war on illicit alcohol following the deaths of three people in Noonkopir village.

The deaths sparked public outrage and renewed calls for tighter controls on the sale and distribution of illicit brews in the area, with residents demanding stronger action against traders dealing in dangerous alcoholic drinks.

The latest allegations have now added another dimension to the growing debate over alcohol regulation in Kitengela, with bar owners demanding equal enforcement of the law.

However, Isinya Sub-County Police Commander Simon Lakitali assured the stakeholders that police officers, regardless of their rank, would not be allowed to operate liquor businesses. Lakitali said the police command was taking the allegations seriously and would act against any officer found to be violating the law. 

Police officers during a stakeholders’ meeting in Kitengela. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

“We are very keen on this matter. No officer, whether junior or senior, will be allowed to operate a liquor outlet. If there is one, then the law will take its course,” said Lakitali.

He urged members of the public and bar owners with information about police officers allegedly operating liquor outlets to report the matter to the relevant authorities.

The police boss said enforcement would be applied equally, adding that officers found to have breached the law would not be shielded because of their position.

The stakeholders’ meeting also comes as authorities face increasing pressure to intensify the fight against illicit brews and ensure licensed alcohol businesses comply with operating regulations.

Bar owners said they were ready to work with the police and other government agencies to combat illicit alcohol. Still, they insisted that enforcement must be transparent, impartial and applied equally to all businesses.

They warned that failure to address the alleged conflict of interest could undermine ongoing efforts to regulate the alcohol sector and restore public confidence in the fight against illicit brews.

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Related Topics

Kitengela Town Kitengela Bar Owners Kitengela Alcohol Crackdown Kitengela Police
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