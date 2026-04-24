Ruto's state house hits 'first world' status as rest of country floods

Fun-fact: Prezzo Bill Ruto, the quintessential hustler whose mission was to curb government wastage and lift the underclass, has spent in three years what his predecessor spent in ten to run the State House.

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