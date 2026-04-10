Survival tales in the plains of Kajiado, and the making of the new metropoles

Section of Kitengela town, Kajiado County. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

I spent the Easter weekend roaming the plains of Kajiado County, marvelling at the brave new world where some friends are inaugurating thriving ecosystems out of almost nothing. They are pioneers breaking paths to make homes and farms in the remote reaches of our land.

Ironically, they are in Isinya, in the middle of two areas where the county administration is purportedly creating new townships: Ngong and Kitengela municipalities. A public participation exercise, yes, that legal oddity that technocrats are finally grappling with, was happening in Ngong and Kitengela this week.