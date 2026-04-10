If we can't face up to the truth in schools' theatre, how about eating cake and having it?

President William Ruto addresses residents after the launch of the Sogoo-Melelo-Ololung'a Road on the second day of his tour of Narok County, May 7, 2025. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

I heard it on the grapevine that mandarins at the schools’ national drama fest have reportedly moved to censor “political” messaging in performances.

Consequently, any performances bearing the word “Singapore,” which evokes the nonsense being bandied around by politicians, would be knocked from contest.