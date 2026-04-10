Riggy G skins Prezzo Ruto at foot of Mt Kenya, then lays his scalp out to dry

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. The Constitution bars anyone who has been impeached from holding public office. [File, Standard]

Nyandarua means the place where skins are laid out to dry. This antiquated land is intricately woven into our national mythology as the epicentre of our liberation struggle, humiliating the Brits, the most powerful nation of the 20th century, into retreat.

Nearly a century on, those most ridiculed and reviled in local lore are a clutch of individuals who collaborated with the occupying force. It is this that former Deputy Prezzo Rigathi Gachagua revived, pointedly directed at the person of Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa, the man who orchestrated his hounding out of office 1.5 years ago.