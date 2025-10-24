Praise song for the dead, who clarify our purpose and meaning in this life

President William Ruto during the burial of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Bondo, on October 19, 2025. [PCS]

I am not persuaded, even for a moment, of the widely-held notion that Prezzo Bill Ruto cynically assented to the new draconian Bills, including one that prohibits scribes from using the word kubaf to describe such acts of duplicity, to exploit Kenyans’ collective grief.

I mean, it would be highly hypocritical of him to do that while praising the departed opposition doyen Raila Odinga aka Baba as the embodiment of our freedom. I simply don’t buy that. For it would mean Prezzo saw Baba’s death as a “good day” to bury “bad news.