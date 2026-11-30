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Former Migori governor Okoth Obado at Milimani High Court in Nairobi after being sentenced to 25 years for the murder of Sharon Otieno on November 27, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The promulgation of the 2010 Constitution was a new birth for Kenya. Article 159 says that courts shall promote alternative forms of dispute resolution, including reconciliation, mediation, arbitration, and traditional dispute resolution mechanisms.

The Constitution recognised that Kenya has two justices: the justice of the court, and the justice of the elder under the tree.

But the Constitution opened a door it did not fully walk through. It named traditional mechanisms, but it did not elaborate how elders solved land disputes, property disputes and criminal cases. It did not explain the African philosophy of justice.

That silence was exposed on November 27, 2026, when Justice Cecilia Githua sentenced former Migori Governor Okoth Obado to 25 years in prison for the murder of Sharon Otieno.

Sharon was 26, a Rongo University student, seven months pregnant when she was killed in September 2018. After nearly eight years in court, her parents came to court not with vengeance, but with forgiveness. They told the judge they had forgiven Obado. They asked for a non-custodial sentence, so that he could support Sharon's three children. They asked for compensation for funeral costs, transport, and the children's future.

Justice Githua commended their forgiveness. But she drew a firm legal line. Murder is not a private dispute between two families, she said. It is an offence against the State. Forgiveness cannot replace the court's mandate to punish. She sentenced Obado to 25 years in prison, and declined compensation, ruling that the family had not presented sufficient evidence to support the claim.

Legally, she was correct. Culturally, the family left court with justice that punished, but did not heal.

This is the wound in our modern system. In African justice, reparation was given to the wronged family. In modern justice, the fine goes to the government.

Elders understood justice differently. For them, crime was not only an offence against the State. It was a wound in the community. Justice was not complete until reparation was made.

When a man killed another, elders did not ask only, "Should he hang?" They asked, "How will the widow eat? How will the children be schooled? How will the two families drink together again without fear of revenge?"

A cow, goats, land, or labour was given to the wronged family to say: Your loss is our loss. We will carry it with you. The murderer was cleansed, exiled for a season, and then reintegrated if he repented. The aim was not only punishment, but restoration of relationship, so that revenge would not produce a second murder.

For land disputes, elders walked the boundary, listened to oral history, and gave judgment that restored use, not just title. For property and family disputes, the offender confessed publicly, apologised, and repaid. The two families could intermarry again.

Our modern system has lost this heart. Justice is State-centred, not victim-centred. The case is Republic v Obado, not Otieno Family v Obado. The victim becomes a witness for the State. After conviction, the State takes the convict and the fine. The family takes the coffin.

Justice is also delayed. Eight years, 16 procedural applications. Elders would have settled in weeks under a tree. Delay favours the rich.

Justice is adversarial. Lawyer fights lawyer. Truth is hidden for strategy. In African justice, confession was the beginning of healing. In modern justice, confession is the end of defence.

So how can the African judicial system be integrated into modern justice, to serve the African mindset for the good of all?

We do not need to abolish courts. We need a hybrid system, constitutional, humane, and African.

First, recognise Community Elder Courts for land, inheritance, dowry, family, and minor offences. Gazetted councils of elders, including women elders, hearing in mother tongue, in public, with both families present. Their decisions recorded in writing and filed at the Magistrate's Court. Remedy: reparation, apology, restitution, and covenant of peace. Not prison.

Second, create Court-Annexed Restorative Mediation for serious cases before trial. A conference led by a mediator, a pastor or imam, and elders from both sides. It does not decide guilt. It asks: What does the victim's family need to survive? What reparation can be offered? What cleansing is needed? The outcome is a Reparation Agreement filed in court and considered at sentencing, but never as a substitute for punishment for murder.

In the Obado case, this would have allowed the family's forgiveness to be quantified into a trust fund for Sharon's three children, supervised by the court, in addition to, not instead of, the prison sentence.

Third, keep the High Court for murder and capital offences. The State must punish to deter. African justice never said murder has no punishment. It said punishment alone is not justice. Sentencing must therefore include both a custodial sentence and a reparation order. The convict goes to prison, and his estate contributes to the victim's family.

We must also add safeguards. Elders must include women. Trial by ordeal, curses, and forced oaths are repugnant to justice and must be rejected under Article 159(3). A rich man must never be able to kill and pay. For murder, reparation is additional, never alternative. Elders must be vetted, trained, and their decisions written and appealable.

The 2010 Constitution gave us permission. It is now our work to build the procedure.

A court that only punishes has done half justice. A court that punishes and restores has done full justice.

Let the State punish. Let the family be repaired. Let the community be reconciled. That is ubuntu jurisprudence. That is Article 159 fulfilled.