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Misinformation, disinformation, digital exclusion and cybersecurity threats among emerging challenges to democratic accountability, report by Mzalendo Trust says. [File, Standard]

Misinformation, disinformation, digital exclusion and cybersecurity threats are among emerging challenges to democratic accountability, Mzalendo Trust says.

In its 2026-2030 strategic plan, the parliamentary monitoring organisation says technology is changing how citizens access parliamentary information, organise and engage with public institutions, warning that these developments also expose citizens and civic actors to new risks.

The plan identifies unequal digital access, online harassment, and surveillance risks, alongside misinformation and disinformation, as threats to meaningful civic participation.

It says credible information, accessibility, security and responsible innovation will remain essential as digital technologies become increasingly central to public engagement.

Mzalendo also identifies a gap between public participation and parliamentary action, noting that increased citizen engagement does not necessarily translate into institutional responses.

“The effectiveness of these mechanisms depends on citizens’ access to credible information, their capacity to engage meaningfully, and opportunities to follow up on parliamentary decisions and commitments.”

“Greater citizen engagement does not necessarily result in institutional action,” the plan stated, adding that the gap between public demands and documented parliamentary responses could become increasingly important to democratic legitimacy and public trust.

The organisation says its review of the 2021-2025 strategic period exposed difficulties in demonstrating the longer-term impact of its work, including whether public participation and civic engagement contributed to parliamentary decisions.

It now plans to strengthen the documentation of institutional responses and improve how citizens' concerns are followed through parliamentary processes.

On digital security and information integrity, the plan proposes stronger responsible technology governance, information protection and verification as part of measures to manage emerging risks.

The five-year plan also identifies persistent barriers to the participation of women, young people, persons with disabilities and historically marginalised communities, saying formal opportunities to participate do not always translate into meaningful representation or consideration of their views.

Mzalendo Trust says its next phase will focus not only on expanding access to parliamentary information and participation opportunities, but also on strengthening how evidence is used, diverse perspectives are represented and public concerns are followed through within institutional processes.