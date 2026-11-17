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Teachers need to be equipped with practical tools to assess children's learning and identify difficulties. [UNICEF]

A child can spend years in school yet still struggle to read a simple story or solve a basic mathematics problem. And for millions across Africa, this is their reality, raising a fundamental question: are our education systems doing enough to ensure that being in school actually means learning?

In Kenya, recent learning assessments have highlighted persistent gaps in children's foundational literacy and numeracy skills – a challenge shared across Eastern and Southern Africa, where about 9 in 10 children are unable to read and understand a simple text by age 10. These are not simply education statistics. They represent children at risk of falling further behind, with consequences for their future opportunities and their countries’ development.

Yet there is reason for optimism. The latest findings from the Foundational Learning Action Tracker (FLAT), a UNICEF and Hempel Foundation initiative, show that across Africa, governments are increasingly establishing the policies, programmes and systems needed to strengthen foundational learning. The challenge now is to ensure this progress reaches classrooms at all levels of the system, especially at subnational and rural communities.

The 2026 findings draw on data from 52 African countries. Among 14 African countries with comparable data since 2023, the number reporting nationwide use of assessment data to inform foundational learning programmes has risen from just three to 11. Eight in 10 countries reported clear nationwide benchmarks for foundational literacy and numeracy, and tracking of student attendance and dropout has also improved.

These are important achievements. But collecting this information is only the beginning. What matters most is what happens next. Seven in 10 African countries reported using assessment data to inform education policy and planning nationwide, but only four in 10 reported using it to shape classroom practice.

This is the gap Africa must now close: between knowing where children are struggling and giving teachers the support to do something about it.

For Kenya, this challenge is especially relevant as the country continues implementing Competency-Based Education. Initiatives such as the Kenya Primary Literacy Programme (KPLP) have demonstrated the potential of structured teaching materials and training, and classroom support, to strengthen early-grade literacy. Elsewhere in the region, Namibia has developed early-grade literacy and numeracy assessments in all 12 national languages to help teachers identify and support individual learners, while Rwanda provides a targeted instruction and holiday remedial learning programme across all 30 districts for children who are falling behind. Building on these efforts means ensuring that identifying learning gaps leads to practical support for children who need it most.

A teacher who discovers that half the children in a class are struggling with basic reading, needs more than a record of their scores. They need practical guidance and ongoing support to help those children catch up.

The Gambia and Malawi stand out for how far their FLAT ratings have improved over the past year. Both have focused on strengthening the link between assessment, teacher support and classroom practice.

In The Gambia, the Mainstreaming Effective Intervention Strategies in Schools (MEISS) programme provides teachers with structured lesson plans, continuous supervision and intensive training. In Malawi, the expansion of Common Zonal Testing is helping strengthen the use of assessment results. Standardized assessment and feedback enable schools, zones and districts to identify learning gaps and target instructional support.

The lesson is clear: effective education reform depends not only on national commitments, but on the support systems that help teachers put them into practice. This remains uneven though, with only around half of African countries reported nationwide teacher support on assessing foundational learning.

Teachers are central to closing the gap between education policy and learning outcomes. But they cannot be expected to do so alone, particularly in classrooms with large class sizes, limited resources and diverse learning needs.

Governments and education partners must therefore prioritise three things.

First, equip teachers with practical tools to assess children's learning, identify difficulties and adapt instruction. Assessment should help improve learning, not simply measure performance.

Second, invest in sustained teacher support through coaching, mentoring and effective school leadership. One-off training is rarely enough.

Third, ensure learning data drives decisions at every level, from classrooms to national policymaking, directing resources towards the children and schools that need them most.

These priorities are particularly important for children in underserved communities and those whose education has been disrupted by poverty, displacement or emergencies.

The stakes extend well beyond the classroom. Without strong foundational skills, children face growing barriers to further education and future employment. For African countries seeking to build stronger economies and opportunities for young people, this is an investment that cannot wait.

Africa has laid the foundations, but policy commitments and assessment systems are not ends in themselves. For a child struggling to read in a classroom, success will not be measured by the number of policies adopted or assessments conducted. It will be measured by whether their teacher can recognise any challenges, provide the right support and help them become confident readers.

That is the real test of Africa's progress: not simply whether we know more about what children are learning, but whether we are using that knowledge to help every child learn.

- Alison Parker, Deputy Regional Director of UNICEF Eastern and Southern Africa

- Anders Holm, CEO of the Hempel Foundation