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Why Kalonzo's secret meeting with Muthama matters

By Herman Manyora | Oct. 20, 2026
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Johnston Muthama and Kalonzo Musyoka. [File, Kalonzo Musyoka/Meta]

As the country gears up for the forthcoming general election, we have reached a critical stage in the Opposition’s preparations where accusations, counter-accusations and questions of loyalty are beginning to shape political conversations. The question of who will carry the Opposition’s presidential ticket is becoming increasingly difficult, especially as several principals weigh their ambitions against the possibility of working together. It is against this background that we must critically examine the probable outcomes of the reported meeting between Kalonzo Musyoka and Johnston Muthama.

For starters, Mr Muthama is not just another Kenyan politician. Coming from Kalonzo’s backyard, Ukambani, and with his vast business interests and a financial war chest, Muthama has, over the years, built a name for himself within the broader Kenyan political ecosystem. He not only has a history with Mr Kalonzo, having been involved in political negotiations at some of the most consequential moments in Kenya’s recent political history, but has also carved out an image as just about the only man who can cut political deals and undertake serious commitments for and on behalf of Kalonzo.

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Related Topics

Kalonzo Musyoka Johnston Muthama Opposition Politics Elections 2027
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