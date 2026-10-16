Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Trump has set Somaliland apart from Somalia; let the globe act now

By Mohamed Abdillahi Omar | Oct. 16, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

A man holds a Somaliland flag in front of the Hargeisa War Memorial in Hargeisa on November 7, 2024. [AFP]

When US President Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, on October 12, his comments about Somaliland came in the middle of a speech focused largely on American domestic politics and immigration. He referred to Somaliland as “a totally different country” from Somalia and suggested that it should change its name.

Although the remarks were brief, they touched on a question that the international community has spent decades avoiding: how long can Somaliland’s distinct political reality remain ignored?

For Somaliland, the significance lies not in the suggestion that its name should change, but in the fact that the distinction between Somaliland and Somalia was stated so plainly by a sitting president of the United States. This distinction is, however, not new to Somalilanders. It is reflected in the institutions we have built, the elections we have held and the political path we have followed since restoring our independence in 1991.

Our history, including our brief independence in 1960 before the voluntary union with Somalia, is well established. So is our record of more than three decades of self-government following the collapse of the Somali state.

What makes Trump’s remarks particularly noteworthy is the discussion they have prompted in the US. Texas Senator Ted Cruz wrote on X: “President Trump is exactly right. Somaliland is not Somalia. Well past time for the United States to formally recognise it.”

Similarly, former US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Tibor Nagy, in a post on X, described Somaliland as “The Little Country that Can!” and argued that Trump’s remarks could lead to the United States treating Somaliland and Somalia separately “at long last”.

Neither Cruz’s nor Nagy’s statements represent a change in American policy; however, these reactions offer an opportunity to move towards a serious examination of what recognition would mean.

There has already been international movement regarding this issue. On December 26, 2025, Israel officially recognised the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, becoming the first country to do so. While this decision drew strong opposition from Somalia, larger regional states like Kenya and Ethiopia did not publicly reject the recognition. In my opinion, this indicates that the question of recognition is not beyond reconsideration.

The argument for recognition goes beyond identity or history. Somaliland is strategically located along the Gulf of Aden, close to one of the world’s most crucial maritime routes. Its location, along with Berbera Port and its potential for trade, investment, and security cooperation, gives international partners practical reasons to engage directly with Somaliland. Recognition would create a clearer basis for developing these relationships and addressing shared interests in the Horn of Africa and beyond.

We understand that recognition involves wider regional considerations, including stability, dialogue and respect for international law. Somaliland does not ask its partners to disregard those complexities. It asks that they examine its case on its own merits and engage with the reality that has taken shape over more than three decades. The next step should be a wider and more substantive international conversation.

President Trump’s remark does not change our country’s diplomatic status overnight. However, it does bring a long-standing question back into focus. When the president of a nation with such significant global influence publicly distinguishes Somaliland from Somalia, it prompts a more serious discussion. Somaliland’s future deserves a more serious hearing, and the international community should be ready to give it one.

-The writer is Ambassador of the Somaliland Mission in Kenya

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

US President Donald Trump Somaliland Recognition Somaliland Somaliland and Somalia
.

Latest Stories

Why Ruto missed Raila's first anniversary
Why Ruto missed Raila's first anniversary
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
4 hrs ago
Lawyers sue Education ministry over alleged missing, mixed subject combinations in KEMIS
Education
By Kamau Muthoni
4 hrs ago
Waititu back to prison: Why High Court upheld 12-year sentence
Crime and Justice
By Nancy Gitonga
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto under scrutiny as Natembeya, Orengo lose security details
By Okumu Modachi 4 hrs ago
Ruto under scrutiny as Natembeya, Orengo lose security details
Why Ruto missed Raila's first anniversary
By Ndung’u Gachane 4 hrs ago
Why Ruto missed Raila's first anniversary
Broken promise: Double-digit pump price hikes push Kenya's inflation to the brink
By Brian Ngugi and Graham Kajilwa 4 hrs ago
Broken promise: Double-digit pump price hikes push Kenya's inflation to the brink
Waititu back to prison: Why High Court upheld 12-year sentence
By Nancy Gitonga 4 hrs ago
Waititu back to prison: Why High Court upheld 12-year sentence
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved