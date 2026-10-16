Trump has set Somaliland apart from Somalia; let the globe act now

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A man holds a Somaliland flag in front of the Hargeisa War Memorial in Hargeisa on November 7, 2024. [AFP]

When US President Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, on October 12, his comments about Somaliland came in the middle of a speech focused largely on American domestic politics and immigration. He referred to Somaliland as “a totally different country” from Somalia and suggested that it should change its name.

Although the remarks were brief, they touched on a question that the international community has spent decades avoiding: how long can Somaliland’s distinct political reality remain ignored?

For Somaliland, the significance lies not in the suggestion that its name should change, but in the fact that the distinction between Somaliland and Somalia was stated so plainly by a sitting president of the United States. This distinction is, however, not new to Somalilanders. It is reflected in the institutions we have built, the elections we have held and the political path we have followed since restoring our independence in 1991.

Our history, including our brief independence in 1960 before the voluntary union with Somalia, is well established. So is our record of more than three decades of self-government following the collapse of the Somali state.

What makes Trump’s remarks particularly noteworthy is the discussion they have prompted in the US. Texas Senator Ted Cruz wrote on X: “President Trump is exactly right. Somaliland is not Somalia. Well past time for the United States to formally recognise it.”

Similarly, former US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Tibor Nagy, in a post on X, described Somaliland as “The Little Country that Can!” and argued that Trump’s remarks could lead to the United States treating Somaliland and Somalia separately “at long last”.

Neither Cruz’s nor Nagy’s statements represent a change in American policy; however, these reactions offer an opportunity to move towards a serious examination of what recognition would mean.

There has already been international movement regarding this issue. On December 26, 2025, Israel officially recognised the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, becoming the first country to do so. While this decision drew strong opposition from Somalia, larger regional states like Kenya and Ethiopia did not publicly reject the recognition. In my opinion, this indicates that the question of recognition is not beyond reconsideration.

The argument for recognition goes beyond identity or history. Somaliland is strategically located along the Gulf of Aden, close to one of the world’s most crucial maritime routes. Its location, along with Berbera Port and its potential for trade, investment, and security cooperation, gives international partners practical reasons to engage directly with Somaliland. Recognition would create a clearer basis for developing these relationships and addressing shared interests in the Horn of Africa and beyond.

We understand that recognition involves wider regional considerations, including stability, dialogue and respect for international law. Somaliland does not ask its partners to disregard those complexities. It asks that they examine its case on its own merits and engage with the reality that has taken shape over more than three decades. The next step should be a wider and more substantive international conversation.

President Trump’s remark does not change our country’s diplomatic status overnight. However, it does bring a long-standing question back into focus. When the president of a nation with such significant global influence publicly distinguishes Somaliland from Somalia, it prompts a more serious discussion. Somaliland’s future deserves a more serious hearing, and the international community should be ready to give it one.

-The writer is Ambassador of the Somaliland Mission in Kenya