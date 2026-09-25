Former President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses the Kiambu Delegates Forum, May 25, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Sometime last week, retired (but not tired, he clarified) Prezzo Uhuru Kenyatta, aka UK added a moniker of his own to his growing list. He declared he was Sponyo, a colloquialism for “sponsor.” In Kenya’s unique political lingo, it means more than a patron; it means a factotum.

Prezzo Bill Ruto had spent the previous few weeks goading Prezzo UK to respond to the claims that he was sponsoring the opposition, one would think plying politics is same as selling bangi. This was an escalation of a charade that had been staged on the lawns of the State House, Nairobi, where Prezzo Ruto hosted scribes from one media house to promote a narrative about his dedicated efforts to rehabilitate Prezzo UK from political wilderness perhaps to steer him towards diplomacy and statesmanship.