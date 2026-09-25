Technology is extending Kenya's reach in global tourism markets

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Tourists observe antelopes in Kenya's savanna. [courtesy]

When the global tourism industry gathers in Nairobi for the 16th Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE), from October 6 to 8, 2026, the conversation will be about more than where people travel. It will also be about how travellers discover destinations, make decisions, convert interest into bookings, and how countries use data to compete more intelligently.

That is why the theme of MKTE 2026, 'Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence: Shaping the Future of Tourism ', is both timely and consequential. The Expo will bring together tourism businesses and professionals from across Kenya and international markets, creating a practical platform to examine how Kenya and Africa can respond to a tourism marketplace that is increasingly digital, personalised and data-driven.

Kenya’s tourism story is gaining momentum. The country welcomed 7.9 million tourists, comprising 2.7 million international visitors and 5.2 million domestic travellers, generating approximately Sh500 billion in tourism revenue. This progress is encouraging, but it also raises the standard we must meet.

Growth cannot be measured only by how many people see an advertisement or arrive at an airport. We must understand which markets are growing, what motivates travellers, what they are looking for, where they spend and how tourism value is reaching communities across the country.

Data allows us to move from broad promotion to more precise destination marketing. A traveller considering a safari in the Maasai Mara, a coastal holiday in Diani, a conference in Nairobi, a wellness retreat in Naivasha or a cultural experience in one of our 47 counties will not respond to the same message. Markets differ in their seasons, interests, price sensitivities and expectations.

With reliable intelligence, we can put the right story in front of the right audience through the right channel. We can identify emerging demand, develop products around real preferences and measure whether campaigns are generating enquiries, bookings, longer stays and greater local value.

Digital tools do not replace the creativity and human connection at the heart of hospitality. They enable us to deploy both more intelligently.

Kenya’s National Tourism Strategy 2025–2030 places research, innovation and knowledge management among the foundations of a competitive tourism sector.

It also envisages a digital tourism ecosystem that includes a tourism portal, booking capabilities, virtual tours, trip-planning chatbots, an integrated application and digital interpretation at parks and heritage sites.

These tools can help visitors discover products beyond traditional circuits while giving smaller operators greater visibility in international markets.

For small and medium-sized enterprises, technology can narrow the distance between a local experience and a global customer. With the right platforms, training and connectivity, a community conservancy, family-owned accommodation business or county-based operator can showcase its products, generate qualified leads, build trust and participate more fully in the international tourism economy.

This is why partnerships matter. In 2025, KTB and the Tour Operators Society of Kenya formalised collaboration to promote all 47 counties, advance niche marketing, support emerging entrepreneurs and combine traditional and digital platforms. The objective is not simply visibility. It is to convert visibility into sales, bed nights, jobs and opportunities for communities.

Artificial intelligence can strengthen this work by helping us understand markets, translate content, personalise recommendations, forecast demand and support customer service.

However, its value will depend on the quality of the data behind it and the principles guiding its use.

Responsible digital transformation requires protection of personal data, transparency in automated recommendations, cybersecurity, accurate information and respect for the cultural and environmental assets that make Kenya distinctive.

It must also expand participation rather than deepen the divide between connected and unconnected businesses. This requires investment in digital skills, particularly for young people and women building enterprises across the tourism value chain.

The Tourism Research Institute remains a critical reference point for tourism research and data analysis. Its role is essential because sound policy and effective destination marketing require a strong and shared evidence base.

Data becomes valuable when it is responsibly collected, shared, understood and turned into action. At KTB, our ambition is to make Kenya easier to discover, choose, access and experience, while ensuring that tourism remains sustainable and inclusive.

MKTE 2026 allows us to move from conversation to practice. Every innovation we embrace should improve the visitor experience, help Kenyan businesses reach new markets, spread tourism beyond established corridors and create greater local value.

The future of tourism will belong to destinations that use technology purposefully to understand their guests, empower their businesses, protect their assets and tell their stories with authenticity.

Kenya is ready to take that step. By placing data and technology at the centre of our tourism strategy, we are extending the reach of Magical Kenya not by changing what makes it unique, but by helping more of the world discover it, understand it and experience it responsibly.