Kenya must prepare before the rains bring another disaster

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Expansion of Nairobi drainage on September 2, 2026. Sixteen high-risk flood zones have been identified across Nairobi requiring drainage clearance ahead of the El Nino rains. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Kenya is expecting heavy rains in many parts of the country this September, raising fresh concerns about flooding, landslides and destruction. Heavy rainfall can damage homes, farms, businesses and roads. Farmers are vulnerable because excess water can destroy crops and reduce food supplies, while traders in makeshift structures can lose livelihoods when floods sweep through markets.

Heavy rains should not automatically mean loss of lives and property. With timely preparation, many risks associated with flooding and landslides can be reduced. National and county governments must treat preparedness as urgent rather than waiting for disaster.

Residents living in flood-prone areas and places vulnerable to landslides should receive early warnings and, where necessary, assistance to move to safer locations. The Kano Plains in Kisumu County, for example, frequently experience flooding during heavy rains. Parts of Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot are also vulnerable to landslides. Authorities should identify high-risk areas, map vulnerable communities and ensure evacuation plans are understood before the rains become severe.

Drainage infrastructure also requires urgent attention. Governments should clear blocked drainage channels and culverts, repair bridges and improve storm-water systems. Poor drainage can turn heavy rainfall into disaster, especially in densely populated settlements and growing towns. Preventive maintenance is far less costly than responding after homes have been destroyed and lives lost.

Shelter is a basic human need, and it should not be acceptable for families to repeatedly lose their homes to flooding when preventive measures are possible. Other countries regularly face floods, wildfires and other natural hazards, but preparedness, early warning systems and coordinated emergency responses can reduce their impact. Kenya should strengthen its own systems and learn from effective practices elsewhere.

Public education is equally important. The Ministry of Environment, together with all the 47 county governments and other agencies, should explain to citizens the causes and risks associated with El Niño and other extreme weather events. Civic education can help communities understand warnings, prepare emergency supplies and know when to evacuate.

Information should quickly reach citizens through television, radio, newspapers, social media and official government platforms. Schools and community organisations can also spread preparedness messages.

Heavy rains are a natural phenomenon, but preventable deaths and avoidable destruction should not be accepted as inevitable. Early warning, better drainage, safer settlement planning and public awareness can save lives. Kenya must act before the rain comes, not after tragedy has already occurred.