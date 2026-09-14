Why Kalonzo stands best chance of winning the next elections

Wiper Patriotic Front Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.[File, Standard]

In less than 11 months, Kenyans will elect a new president. Presently, President William Ruto’s public popularity is nose-diving into self-destruction, and he needs help to stop relying on jokers for advice or listening to his own voice. He is desperate because, despite crisscrossing the country campaigning, people have refused to accept his claims that Kenya is doing well. He joins US President Donald Trump’s exclusive club of leaders who entertain beliefs in self-grandeur. All things remaining the same in the next 11 months therefore, Dr Ruto will lose the presidency.

The widespread belief that Ruto will lose, unless he adopts recent Tanzania and Zambia electoral strategies, attracts various extra-continental embassy officials who monitor political temperatures. They are fascinated by Edwin Sifuna and the rising number of presidential aspirants, among them being Ndindi Nyoro, the Kiharu MP, who at one time looked promising. Many MPs, Ndindi claims, asked him to guide them. He failed by dilly-dallying at crucial political moments, lost potential followers and he is desperately trying to recover his past.