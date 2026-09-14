Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Let's stop normalising political violence now

By Editorial | Sep. 14, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Saturday's chaos in Embu, where a meeting attended by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki descended into stone-throwing, arson and death, should alarm every Kenyan who still believes in the rule of law.

Six vehicles were confirmed by the police to have been torched, one person was killed, and the country watched as the meeting turned into a free for all battlefield. That such brazenness could unfold around the deputy president himself tells us how far goonism has advanced.

The Opposition has borne the brunt of this menace for months. Rigathi Gachagua's convoy has been stoned in Nakuru, tear-gassed in Kikuyu, and attacked in Kakamega, each time with police accused of standing by or arriving late.

The Linda Mwananchi mobilisation in Homa Bay ended in violence, a torched vehicle and assaulted journalists. On the very day that Embu burned, opposition leaders, including Kalonzo Musyoka, Justin Muturi and Eugene Wamalwa, came under a hail of stones in Garissa, an attack Muturi called an attempted assassination. Not even the presidency has been spared: A vehicle in President Ruto's own convoy was stoned in Emurua Dikirr, and youths tried to block the First Lady's convoy in Siaya.

Sustained public outcry has changed nothing. Police statements condemning each incident have become ritual, issued and forgotten within days. That inaction has emboldened the miscreants. Goons now behave as though violence carries no consequence, because for the most part it does not. The State's monopoly on the legitimate use of force is slipping, incident by incident, into the hands of hired mobs, while officers watch.

Gachagua has repeatedly alleged that special squads within the police bypass the normal chain of command to enable this violence. Whether or not that claim is provable, the pattern it describes fits what Kenyans are witnessing; attackers who strike with impunity, disappear before arrests are made, and reappear at the next rally.

This must stop, and it can only stop if the government stops politicising security. Goons do not materialise from nowhere. They are recruited, organised and paid, usually by politicians who then condemn the violence they financed. These people live among us. Communities know them, and in many cases so do the police. What is missing is not evidence but the will to act on it.

The public's reluctance to report such incidents reflects a deeper trust deficit with the police, one the police have done little to repair. As Kenya heads into another election cycle, that deficit is dangerous. The lesson of 2007/2008 is that political violence left unaddressed does not stay contained; it escalates.

The government and the National Police Service carry the responsibility to reverse this dangerous trend now, before the country slides further into a jungle where whoever hires the most goons sets the rules. Statements will not do it. Arrests will.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Political Violence Poor Governance Deputy President Kithure Kindiki
.

Latest Stories

Eldoret European Cemetery where the dead cannot rest in peace
Eldoret European Cemetery where the dead cannot rest in peace
Rift Valley
By Wycliff Kipsang
4 hrs ago
Family, ODM differ on plans to honour Raila
National
By Irene Githinji
4 hrs ago
By all means: Rigging claims cast long shadow over next year's election
Politics
By Edwin Nyarangi
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

By all means: Rigging claims cast long shadow over next year's election
By Edwin Nyarangi 4 hrs ago
By all means: Rigging claims cast long shadow over next year's election
Family, ODM differ on plans to honour Raila
By Irene Githinji 4 hrs ago
Family, ODM differ on plans to honour Raila
Eldoret European Cemetery where the dead cannot rest in peace
By Wycliff Kipsang 4 hrs ago
Eldoret European Cemetery where the dead cannot rest in peace
Ruto's coattailers: Politicians who cannot afford a 2027 election loss
By Brian Kisanji 4 hrs ago
Ruto's coattailers: Politicians who cannot afford a 2027 election loss
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved