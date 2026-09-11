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The Church should rise above political partisanship

By Jacktone Ambuka | Sep. 11, 2026
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Martin Luther, the 16th-century German theologian and catalyst for protestant reformation.[Courtesy]

Martin Luther, the 16th-century German theologian and catalyst for protestant reformation, once opined that “The primary role of the church is to faithfully preach the word of God, correctly administer the sacraments, and nurture the faith of believers, rather than to act as a hierarchical political institution.” As a renowned priest, theologian, and hymnwriter, he upheld the Bible alone as the main source of gracious salvation through Christ.

Moreover, he believed in the doctrine of justification by faith alone, as opposed to the then Catholic’s insistence on sacraments and institutional hierarchy. Because of his belief system that was opposed to Catholicism, Luther was excommunicated,   of the Church’s failure to discern God’s direction. A significant portion of the Church openly aligned itself with William Ruto, claiming that he was the church’s candidate. Yet, as many would later confess, this alignment was predicated on the fact that the Church would secure material benefits, and a few leaders would get government appointments.

Let me remind the Church. By nature, politicians operate from a place of self-interest, strategic political alliances, and shifting priorities. Their belly and their interests are their God. The Church, by contrast, is called to embody Christlike love, service, and impartiality. When the Church conjugates with politicians, it compromises its witness, loses moral authority, and alienates believers who hold diverse political views.

As the nation prepares for the next general election, the church must reassert its prophetic neutrality. Regardless of denominational and political differences, the Church must remain neutral in the face of political competition and call the nation to peace, justice, and unity. However, remaining neutral does not mean remaining silent, especially when injustice, corruption, and evil ravage society.

In the face of abductions and forced disappearances of citizens, the Church must speak. In the face of corruption and wanton theft of resources, the Church must speak. In the face of violations of human rights and disruption of constitutionally protected activities, the Church must speak. In the face of dehumanisation of the weak, whose backs are already pressed against the wall, the Church must speak.

By and large, the Church’s neutrality in the face of skewed political messages safeguards its long-term credibility and prevents desecration of the pulpit. Leaders rise and fall, political tides shift, and political alliances change. But the Church’s mission to save, love, and serve must forever remain unadulterated. By refusing to be drawn into partisan political battles, the Church will preserve its ability to minister to all Kenyans and provide a safe space for people to find solace and spiritual direction.

Mr Ambuka is a human rights consultant based in New Jersey, USA.

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Related Topics

Martin Luther Protestant Reformation Church and politics Political Neutrality
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